22:16 | 08.01.2020

Celebrities, Sports Teams, Athletes, Churches and Major Corporations Champion “Just Mercy,” the Acclaimed Film About Real-Life Hero Bryan Stevenson, Starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson

Leading up to the January 10th nationwide release of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Just Mercy,” a growing list of luminaries, sports teams, faith leaders and global corporations have come out in support of the film through theatre buyouts. The film, which opened in limited release on Christmas Day, has struck a chord with critics and moviegoers, earning an exceedingly rare A+ CinemaScore in addition to being Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 99% Audience Score. “Just Mercy” has also won seven Audience Awards at film festivals across the country, including the Mill Valley, Chicago, Virginia, New Orleans, Twin Cities and Heartland Film Festivals. People are inspired by the story of a true hero for our time, attorney Bryan Stevenson, a Black man who courageously took on powerful forces in Alabama to save the life of an innocent Black man on death row. Bryan has since become an indomitable force for change, both in his community and across the nation, tirelessly fighting for justice for people trapped in a system where the cards are often stacked against them. Stars from the worlds of sports, acting, fashion and music, as well as sports teams, key faith leaders and churches, and multinational corporations, have been motivated to buy out entire theatres and offer free admission, in hopes of making this powerful story accessible to as many people as possible. Some of those on the growing list of those doing theatre buyouts include: Kobe Bryant Kanye and Kim Kardashian West John Legend Common Lena Waithe Garrett Temple from the Brooklyn Nets Devin McCourty, New England Patriots Defensive Back #32 Jason McCourty, New England Patriots Cornerback #30 Microsoft Coach Facebook Goldhouse JPMorgan Chase Prudential Financial Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group Eastdil Secured The Margaret and Daniel Loeb Foundation & Third Point LLC The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation Chris & Crystal Sacca Michael & Lydia Kives Sheryl Leach William McMorrow, Chairman and CEO of Kennedy Wilson just keep livin foundation Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics Pastor Jamal Bryant and New Birth Church, Atlanta Dr. Irishea Hilliard and New Light Church, Houston Bishop Dale Bronner and Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, Atlanta Sports teams including: From the NBA: Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings From the NFL: San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons About “Just Mercy”: Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther,” the “Creed” films, “Fruitvale Station”) and Oscar winners Jamie Foxx (“Ray,” “Baby Driver,” “Django: Unchained”) and Brie Larson (“Room,” “Short Term 12,” “Captain Marvel”) star in “Just Mercy.” Award-winning filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton (“The Glass Castle,” “Short Term 12”) directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote, based on Bryan Stevenson’s bestselling memoir. The main cast also includes Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Karan Kendrick. The film was produced by two-time Oscar nominee Gil Netter (“Life of Pi,” “The Blind Side”), Asher Goldstein (“Short Term 12”) and Michael B. Jordan. Bryan Stevenson, Mike Drake, Niija Kuykendall, Gabriel Hammond, Daniel Hammond, Scott Budnick, Jeff Skoll and Charles D. King served as executive producers. Cretton co-wrote the screenplay with Andrew Lanham, based on Stevenson’s book Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, which has spent more than 180 weeks on The New York Times Best Sellers List and counting. Warner Bros. Pictures presents, in Association with Endeavor Content/One Community/Participant Media/Macro, a Gil Netter Production, an Outlier Society Production, “Just Mercy.” Distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film has been rated PG-13 for thematic content, including some racial epithets. www.JustMercyFilm.com

