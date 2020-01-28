16:30 | 28.01.2020

Cenfura Partners with C4D to Tokenize Renewable Energy Assets in South Africa

Cenfura has entered into an agreement with C4D to tokenize microgrid assets in South Africa. The partnership will construct and operate the solar PV and battery storage-based microgrid assets in 6,500 gated communities across South Africa with potential power demand of 3,000 MW. “We are very excited to be finally implementing these plans that we have worked extremely hard on – this is the culmination of a lot of great work from our team,” said Randall Meals, Cenfura President & CEO. Together Cenfura and C4D will deliver the first tokenized assets to microgrids in the Gauteng Province of South Africa during Q1 of 2020. These microgrids will ensure energy security for the gated residential communities, reduce reliance on the national power grid and deliver a positive impact to the environment. Every element of these renewable energy assets, from generation to storage to residential fiat payments, will utilize the XCF Token and Cenfura’s blockchain-based technology platform for the most transparent and efficient renewable energy production in South Africa.

About Cenfura and Cenfura Platform

Cenfura was established with one goal – to accelerate the adoption of fully distributed renewable energy across the globe. The desire for clean, local renewable energy requires a radical transformation and decentralization of the world’s energy systems. As an independent power producer, Cenfura’s role will be to lead this transition by implementing systems and operating assets in the world’s next-generation energy systems. Cenfura Platform, a new blockchain-based system for deploying Community Energy solutions. The core of the platform is a distributed architecture that tightly integrates state-of-the-art energy production, distribution, control, and trading technologies.

About Cover 4 Development (C4D)

C4D operates Resrenew – a scalable, commercially viable residential solar energy provider that leverages a novel commercial model and next-generation technology framework to present an unmatched consumer and investor value proposition.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005289/en/