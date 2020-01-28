|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
16:30 | 28.01.2020
Cenfura Partners with C4D to Tokenize Renewable Energy Assets in South Africa
Cenfura has entered into an agreement with C4D to tokenize microgrid assets in South Africa. The partnership will construct and operate the solar PV and battery storage-based microgrid assets in 6,500 gated communities across South Africa with potential power demand of 3,000 MW.
“We are very excited to be finally implementing these plans that we have worked extremely hard on – this is the culmination of a lot of great work from our team,” said Randall Meals, Cenfura President & CEO.
Together Cenfura and C4D will deliver the first tokenized assets to microgrids in the Gauteng Province of South Africa during Q1 of 2020. These microgrids will ensure energy security for the gated residential communities, reduce reliance on the national power grid and deliver a positive impact to the environment.
Every element of these renewable energy assets, from generation to storage to residential fiat payments, will utilize the XCF Token and Cenfura’s blockchain-based technology platform for the most transparent and efficient renewable energy production in South Africa.
Cenfura Platform, a new blockchain-based system for deploying Community Energy solutions. The core of the platform is a distributed architecture that tightly integrates state-of-the-art energy production, distribution, control, and trading technologies.
