Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Century Casinos, Inc. today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682293/Century_Casinos_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682293/Century_Casinos_Logo.jpg ]Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights*

— Net operating revenue was $84.8 million, an increase of 26% from the

three months ended December 31, 2019.

— Earnings from operations were $18.7 million, an increase of 227% from

the three months ended December 31, 2019.

— Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders were

$6.7 million, a change of 133% from the three months ended December 31,

2019.

— Adjusted EBITDA** was $18.3 million, an increase of 87% from the three

months ended December 31, 2019.

— Basic earnings per share were $0.23, an increase of 134% from the three

months ended December 31, 2019.

— Diluted earnings per share were $0.22, an increase of 132% from the

three months ended December 31, 2019.

2020 Highlights*

— Net operating revenue was $304.3 million, an increase of 39% from the

year ended December 31, 2019.

— Loss from operations was ($0.1) million, a change of 98% from the year

ended December 31, 2019.

— Net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders was ($48.0)

million, a decrease of (151%) from the year ended December 31, 2019.

— Adjusted EBITDA** was $48.4 million, an increase of 60% from the year

ended December 31, 2019.

— Basic and diluted loss per share was ($1.62), a decrease of (149%) from

the year ended December 31, 2019.

— Book value per share*** at December 31, 2020 was $3.99.

The Company’s 2020 results were significantly impacted by the acquisition of Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, Century Casino Cape Girardeau and Century Casino Caruthersville (the “Acquired Casinos”) in December 2019.Temporary closures of the Company’s facilities throughout 2020 due to the worldwide coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic negatively impacted results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. The Company estimates that the closures during the first and second quarters of 2020 adversely impacted net operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $91.3 million and $34.3 million, respectively, and that the closures in Canada and Poland in December 2020 adversely impacted fourth quarter net operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $9.2 million and $1.7 million, respectively.On December 1, 2020, the Company sold the casino operations of Century Casino Calgary (“CAL”). The Company recorded a gain on sale of casino operations of $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company continues to own the underlying real estate, which it leases to the casino operator, and operates Century Sports, a sports bar, bowling and entertainment facility located on the property. The Company intends to sell the real estate in 2021.COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on the Company’s 2020 results of operations and financial condition, and the Company expects this situation will continue to have an adverse impact on its results in 2021. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic otherwise remains uncertain. The table below provides a summary of the time periods in which the Company closed its casinos, hotels and other facilities to comply with quarantines issued by governments to contain the spread of COVID-19. Operating Segment Closure Date Reopen Date — Colorado

March 17 June 15 and June 17 Missouri

March 17

June 1 West Virginia

March 17

June 5 Edmonton

March 17

June 13 December 13 Currently Closed Calgary

March 17

June 13 December 13 Currently Closed Poland

March 13

May 18 December 29 February 12, 2021

The Company’s casinos have varied their operations based on the governmental health and safety requirements in the jurisdictions in which they are located. These include capacity and gaming floor restrictions and limited hours of operation. Such closures have had and will continue to have a material impact on the Company. The Company cannot predict whether future casino closures will be required.The Company continues to monitor its liquidity in light of the uncertainty resulting from COVID-19. The Company plans to continue to reduce marketing and operating expenditures where possible. The Company’s 2021 planned capital expenditure projects will be evaluated throughout the year and postponed to 2022 if necessary and permitted under its agreements. In March 2020, as a proactive measure to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility, the Company borrowed an additional $9.95 million on its revolving credit facility (the “Revolving Facility”) under its credit facility (“Macquarie Credit Agreement”) with Macquarie Capital (“Macquarie”) and $7.4 million on its credit agreement with UniCredit Bank Austria AG (“UniCredit”). The Revolving Facility was repaid in July 2020 except for a $50,000 letter of credit that the Company cash collateralized.The consolidated results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows: For the three months For the year Amounts in thousands, except per share data ended December 31, ended December 31, Consolidated Results: 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change — Net Operating Revenue $

84,801 $

67,236 26% $

304,268 $

218,227 39% Earnings (Loss) from Operations 18,747 (14,745) 227% (127) (5,220) 98% Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders $

6,713 $

(20,140) 133% $

(48,002) $

(19,155) (151%) Adjusted EBITDA** $

18,306 $

9,776 87% $

48,398 $

30,281 60% Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders: Basic $

0.23 $

(0.68) 134% $

(1.62) $

(0.65) (149%) Diluted $

0.22 $

(0.68) 132% $

(1.62) $

(0.65) (149%)

“We are pleased with the strong Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter even though our casinos in Canada and Poland were closed in December over the busy holiday season. These results were driven primarily by our properties in the US, which generated 82% of our Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter,” Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos remarked. “We have been able to achieve operating margins that we believe will continue to be attainable. We look forward to our casinos and racetracks reopening in Canada and to a busy summer season in North America if the pandemic subsides,” Messrs. Haitzmann and Hoetzinger concluded.Reportable Segment Results*

The table below shows the Company’s operating segments that are included in each of the Company’s reportable segments as of December 31, 2020: Reportable

Segment Operating Segment Reporting Unit — United States

Colorado Century Casino & Hotel -Central

City Century Casino & Hotel -Cripple

Creek West Virginia Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack &

Resort Missouri Century Casino Cape Girardeau Century Casino Caruthersville Canada

Edmonton Century Casino & Hotel -Edmonton Century Casino St. Albert Century Mile Racetrack and Casino Calgary Century Downs Racetrack and Casino Century Sports Century Bets! Inc. Poland

Poland

Casinos Poland Corporate and

Other Corporate and Other

Cruise Ships & Other Corporate Other

The Company’s net operating revenue increased by $17.6 million, or 26%, and by $86.0 million, or 39%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. Following is a summary of the changes in net operating revenue by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2019: Net Operating Revenue For the three months For the year ended December 31, ended December 31, Amounts in

thousands 2020 2019 $ Change % Change 2020 2019 $ Change % Change — United States $

58,440 $

23,926 $

34,514 144% $

198,344 $

49,998 $

148,346 297% Canada 12,757 20,291 (7,534) (37%) 50,240 80,650 (30,410) (38%) Poland 13,477 21,675 (8,198) (38%) 54,271 81,894 (27,623) (34%) Corporate and

Other 127 1,344 (1,217) (91%) 1,413 5,685 (4,272) (75%) Consolidated $

84,801 $

67,236 $

17,565 26% $

304,268 $

218,227 $

86,041 39%

The Company’s earnings (loss) from operations increased by $33.5 million, or 227%, and by $5.1 million, or 98%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. Following is a summary of the changes in earnings (loss) from operations by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2019: Earnings (Loss) from Operations For the three months For the year ended December 31, ended December 31, Amounts in

thousands 2020 2019 $ Change % Change 2020 2019 $ Change % Change — United States $

12,507 $

4,685 $

7,822 167% $

(1,191) $

9,478 $

(10,669) (113%) Canada 9,195 4,000 5,195 130% 9,350 16,115 (6,765) (42%) Poland (1,077) 1,627 (2,704) (166%) (2,783) 5,915 (8,698) (147%) Corporate and

Other (1,878) (25,057) 23,179 93% (5,503) (36,728) 31,225 85% Consolidated $

18,747 $

(14,745) $

33,492 227% $

(127) $

(5,220) $

5,093 98%

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders increased by $26.9 million, or 133%, and decreased by ($28.8) million, or (151%), for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. Following is a summary of the changes in net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2019: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders For the three months For the year ended December 31, ended December 31, Amounts in

thousands 2020 2019 $ Change % Change 2020 2019 $ Change % Change — United States $

5,437 $

2,261 $

3,176 141% $

(30,571) $

5,825 $

(36,396) (625%) Canada 6,652 948 5,704 602% 2,551 6,669 (4,118) (62%) Poland (244) 1,352 (1,596) (118%) (1,373) 3,466 (4,839) (140%) Corporate and

Other (5,132) (24,701) 19,569 79% (18,609) (35,115) 16,506 47% Consolidated $

6,713 $

(20,140) $

26,853 133% $

(48,002) $

(19,155) $

(28,847) (151%)

Items deducted from or added to earnings from operations to arrive at net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders include interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax expense and non-controlling interests.The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA** increased by $8.5 million, or 87%, and by $18.1 million, or 60%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDA** by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2019: Adjusted EBITDA** For the three months For the year ended December 31, ended December 31, Amounts in

thousands 2020 2019 $ Change % Change 2020 2019 $ Change % Change — United States $

17,133 $

5,441 $

11,692 215% $

47,199 $

11,825 $

35,374 299% Canada 3,981 5,378 (1,397) (26%) 11,497 21,212 (9,715) (46%) Poland (234) 2,484 (2,718) (109%) 344 9,392 (9,048) (96%) Corporate and

Other (2,574) (3,527) 953 27% (10,642) (12,148) 1,506 12% Consolidated $

18,306 $

9,776 $

8,530 87% $

48,398 $

30,281 $

18,117 60%

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $63.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $184.6 million in outstanding debt on its balance sheet compared to $54.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $179.0 million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2019. The outstanding debt as of December 31, 2020 included the following: $168.3 million related to the Macquarie Credit Agreement; $1.3 million of bank debt related to Casinos Poland; $8.9 million of bank debt related to Century Resorts Management GmbH (“CRM”); and $15.3 million related to a long-term land lease for Century Downs Racetrack and Casino (“CDR”), net of $9.3 million in deferred financing costs.CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Today the Company will post a copy of its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2020 on its website at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3095283-1&h=2101596533&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnty.com%2Finvestor%2Ffinancials%2Fsec-filings&a=www.cnty.com%2Finvestor%2Ffinancials%2Fsec-filings]. The Company will also post a presentation on the year end results on its website at www.cnty.com/investor/presentations [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3095283-1&h=2496785586&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnty.com%2Finvestor%2Fpresentations%2F&a=www.cnty.com%2Finvestor%2Fpresentations].The Company will host its fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call today, Friday, March 12, 2021, at 8:00 am MST. U.S. domestic participants should dial 1-844-244-9160. For all international participants, please use 330-931-4670 to dial-in. Participants may listen to the call live at www.centurycasinos.adobeconnect.com/earningsrelease [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3095283-1&h=1903804399&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcenturycasinos.adobeconnect.com%2Fearningsrelease&a=www.centurycasinos.adobeconnect.com%2Fearningsrelease] or obtain a recording of the call on the Company’s website until March 31, 2021 at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3095283-1&h=2101596533&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnty.com%2Finvestor%2Ffinancials%2Fsec-filings&a=www.cnty.com%2Finvestor%2Ffinancials%2Fsec-filings]. * Amounts presented are rounded. As

such, rounding differences could

occur in period over period

changes and percentages reported. ** Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA margin are Non-US GAAP

financial measures. See

discussion and reconciliation of

Non-US GAAP financial measures

in Supplemental Information

below. *** The Company defines book value per

share as total Century Casinos,

Inc. shareholders’ equity divided

by outstanding common shares. CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL INFORMATION – US GAAP BASIS — Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Earnings For the three months For the year ended December 31, ended December 31, Amounts in thousands, except

for per share information 2020 2019 2020 2019 — Operating revenue: Net operating revenue $

84,801 $

67,236 $

304,268 $

218,227 Operating costs and expenses: Total operating costs and

expenses 66,054 81,981 304,395 223,446 Loss from equity investment (1) Earnings (loss) from

operations 18,747 (14,745) (127) (5,220) Non-operating income

(expense), net (10,666) (3,569) (43,161) (6,747) Earnings (loss) before income

taxes 8,081 (18,314) (43,288) (11,967) Income tax provision (1,314) (955) (4,848) (4,174) Net earnings (loss) 6,767 (19,269) (48,136) (16,141) Net (earnings) loss

attributable to non-

controlling interests (54) (871) 134 (3,014) Net earnings (loss)

attributable to Century

Casinos, Inc. shareholders $

6,713 $

(20,140) $

(48,002) $

(19,155) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders: Basic $

0.23 $

(0.68) $

(1.62) $

(0.65) Diluted $

0.22 $

(0.68) $

(1.62) $

(0.65) Weighted average common

shares Basic 29,576 29,474 29,559 29,452 Diluted 29,990 29,474 29,559 29,452 Condensed

Consolidated

Balance

Sheets December 31, December 31, Amounts in

thousands 2020 2019 — Assets Current

assets $

94,622 $

79,366 Property and

equipment,

net 485,248 503,933 Other assets 100,890 143,601 Total assets $

680,760 $

726,900 Liabilities

and Equity Current

liabilities $

60,163 $

56,570 Non-current

liabilities 493,614 498,255 Century

Casinos,

Inc.

shareholders’

equity 118,154 163,306 Non-

controlling

interests 8,829 8,769 Total

liabilities

and equity $

680,760 $

726,900 CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION — Adjusted EBITDA Margins** (unaudited) For the three

months For the year ended December ended December

31, 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 — United

States 29% 23% 24% 24% Canada 31% 27% 23% 26% Poland (2%) 11% 1% 11% Corporate

and

Other (2027%) (262%) (753%) (214%) Consolidated

Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin 22% 15% 16% 14% Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA* to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment. For the three months ended December 31, 2020 Amounts in thousands United States Canada Poland Corporate Total

and Other — Net earnings (loss)

attributable to Century

Casinos, Inc. shareholders $

5,437 $

6,652 $

(244) $

(5,132) $

6,713 Interest expense (income),

net (1) 7,070 543 5 2,949 10,567 Income taxes (benefit) 1,483 (394) 225 1,314 Depreciation and amortization 4,571 1,291 845 105 6,812 Net earnings (loss)

attributable to non-

controlling interests 175 (121) 54 Non-cash stock-based

compensation (804) (804) (Gain) loss on foreign

currency transactions, cost

recovery income and other

(2) (6,176) (326) 83 (6,419) Loss on disposition of fixed

assets 55 13 1 69 Adjusted EBITDA $

17,133 $

3,981 $

(234) $

(2,574) $

18,306 (1) Expense of $7.1 million related

to a master lease with

subsidiaries of VICI Properties

Inc. (“Master Lease”) is

included in interest expense

(income), net in the United

States segment. Expense of $0.5

million related to the CDR land

lease is included in interest

expense (income), net in the

Canada segment. Cash payments

related to the Master Lease and

CDR land lease were $8.4

million and $0.6 million,

respectively, for the period

presented. (2) Income of $6.5 million is

included in the Canada segment

related to the sale of the

casino operations at CAL. CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION — Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA* to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment. For the three months ended December 31, 2019 Amounts in thousands United States Canada Poland Corporate Total

and Other — Net earnings (loss)

attributable to Century

Casinos, Inc. shareholders $

2,261 $

948 $

1,352 $

(24,701) $

(20,140) Interest expense (income),

net (1) 1,635 1,456 55 1,020 4,166 Income taxes (benefit) 789 1,375 222 (1,431) 955 Depreciation and amortization 756 1,356 781 254 3,147 Net earnings attributable to

non-controlling interests 195 676 871 Non-cash stock-based

compensation 324 324 Loss (gain) on foreign

currency transactions and

cost recovery income 26 (678) 218 (434) Impairment -intangible and

tangible assets 16,486 16,486 Loss on disposition of fixed

assets 22 76 1 99 Acquisition costs 4,302 4,302 Adjusted EBITDA $

5,441 $

5,378 $

2,484 $

(3,527) $

9,776 (1) Expense of $1.6 million

related to the Master Lease

is included in interest

expense (income), net in

the United States segment.

Expense of $0.5 million

related to the CDR land

lease is included in

interest expense (income),

net in the Canada segment.

Cash payments related to

the Master Lease and CDR

land lease were $3.8

million and $0.5 million

for the period presented. CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION — Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA* to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment. For the year ended December 31, 2020 Amounts in thousands United States Canada Poland Corporate Total

and Other — Net (loss) earnings

attributable to Century

Casinos, Inc. shareholders $

(30,571) $

2,551 $

(1,373) $

(18,609) $

(48,002) Interest expense (income),

net (1) 28,357 2,047 27 12,667 43,098 Income taxes (benefit) 1,023 3,765 (518) 578 4,848 Depreciation and amortization 17,580 5,264 3,124 566 26,534 Net earnings (loss)

attributable to non-

controlling interests 553 (687) (134) Non-cash stock-based

compensation (214) (214) Gain on foreign currency

transactions, cost recovery

income and other (2) (6,015) (233) (6,897) (13,145) Impairment -intangible and

tangible assets 30,746 3,375 1,000 35,121 Loss (gain) on disposition of

fixed assets 64 (43) 4 1 26 Acquisition costs 266 266 Adjusted EBITDA $

47,199 $

11,497 $

344 $

(10,642) $

48,398 (1) Expense of $28.4 million

related to the Master Lease

is included in interest

expense (income), net in

the United States segment.

Expense of $1.5 million

related to the CDR land

lease is included in

interest expense (income),

net in the Canada segment.

Cash payments related to

the Master Lease and CDR

land lease were $25.0

million and $1.3 million

for the period presented. (2) Income of $6.5 million is

included in the Canada

segment related to the sale

of the casino operations at

CAL. CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION — Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA* to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment. For the year ended December 31, 2019 Amounts in thousands United States Canada Poland Corporate Total

and Other — Net earnings (loss)

attributable to Century

Casinos, Inc. shareholders $

5,825 $

6,669 $

3,466 $

(35,115) $

(19,155) Interest expense (income),

net (1) 1,635 5,312 197 1,085 8,229 Income taxes (benefit) 2,018 3,278 1,617 (2,739) 4,174 Depreciation and amortization 2,330 4,539 3,064 910 10,843 Net earnings (loss)

attributable to non-

controlling interests 1,295 1,731 (12) 3,014 Non-cash stock-based

compensation 1,303 1,303 (Gain) loss on foreign

currency transactions and

cost recovery income (439) (1,096) 223 (1,312) Impairment -intangible and

tangible assets 16,486 16,486 Loss on disposition of fixed

assets 17 20 413 345 795 Acquisition costs 5,366 5,366 Pre-opening expenses 538 538 Adjusted EBITDA $

11,825 $

21,212 $

9,392 $

(12,148) $

30,281 (1) Expense of $1.6 million

related to the Master Lease

is included in interest

expense (income), net in

the United States segment.

Expense of $2.2 million

related to the CDR land

lease is included in

interest expense (income),

net in the Canada segment.

Cash payments related to

the Master Lease and CDR

land lease were $3.8

million and $2.0 million

for the period presented.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION* The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders before interest expense (income), net, income taxes (benefit), depreciation and amortization, non-controlling interests net earnings (loss) and transactions, pre-opening expenses, acquisition costs, non-cash stock-based compensation charges, asset impairment costs, loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets, discontinued operations, (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other, gain on business combination and certain other one-time transactions. Expense related to the Master Lease and CDR land lease is included in the interest expense (income), net line item. Intercompany transactions consisting primarily of management and royalty fees and interest, along with their related tax effects, are excluded from the presentation of net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders and Adjusted EBITDA reported for each segment. Not all of the aforementioned items occur in each reporting period, but have been included in the definition based on historical activity. These adjustments have no effect on the consolidated results as reported under US GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not considered a measure of performance recognized under US GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a valuable measure of the relative performance of the Company and its properties. The gaming industry commonly uses Adjusted EBITDA as a method of arriving at the economic value of a casino operation. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to compare the relative operating performance of separate operating units by eliminating the above-mentioned items associated with the varying levels of capital expenditures for infrastructure required to generate revenue and the often high cost of acquiring existing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is used by the Company’s lending institution to gauge operating performance. The Company’s computation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similar measures used by other companies within the gaming industry. Please see the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders above.** The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net operating revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure. Management uses this margin as one of several measures to evaluate the efficiency of the Company’s casino operations.ABOUT CENTURY CASINOS, INC.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia; the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino (“CMR”) in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and Century Bets! Inc. (“CBS”). CBS and CMR operate the pari-mutuel off-track horse betting networks in southern and northern Alberta, respectively. The Company also operates Century Sports in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Through its Austrian subsidiary, CRM, the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and a 75% ownership interest in CDR in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company operates four ship-based casinos. The Company, through CRM, also owns a 7.5% interest in, and provides consulting services to, MCE, a company that provides gaming-related services to Casino de Mendoza in Mendoza, Argentina. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.Century Casinos’ common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY.For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3095283-1&h=714561216&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnty.com%2F&a=www.cnty.com]. CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future results of operations, including the impact of the acquisition of the Acquired Casinos on the Company's results, the impact of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the adequacy of cash flows from operations and available cash to meet our future liquidity needs, particularly if we cannot operate our casinos due to COVID-19 or their operations are restricted, operating margins, operating efficiencies, synergies and operational performance, the integration of the Acquired Casinos into our business, the prospects for and timing and costs of new projects, projects in development and other opportunities, our credit agreement with Macquarie Capital, our obligations under the Master Lease, debt repayment, investments in joint ventures, outcomes of legal proceedings, changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional income tax liabilities, and plans for our casinos and our Company. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings we may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.