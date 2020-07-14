15:00 | 14.07.2020

Certis USA Builds Team with Key Strategic Advancements

Continuing the recent expansion of their team of experienced commercial professionals, Certis USA today announced the advancement of two strategic roles within the organization. Eiji Hatanaka will assume the newly-created role of EVP of Corporate Development and Compliance and Scott Peterson will advance to the position of National Sales Director for the USA. In his new role, Hatanaka will be responsible for the management and execution of the Certis USA business development strategy, including activities designed to expand the biopesticide leader’s technology platform and geographic reach beyond North America and Europe through potential acquisitions, licensing, and joint ventures. After joining Mitusi in 2007, Hatanaka comes into this new role with many years of sales, marketing, planning, and business management experience in the food and agricultural sectors. “We are privileged to have Hatanaka-san take the lead and to drive new growth opportunities within Certis and to expand our position as a global business leader of bio-based products and technologies,” says Amy O’Shea, President and CEO of Certis USA, “Hatanaka will concentrate his efforts to identify practical and proven science-based solutions that will complement our existing portfolio.” “Scott Peterson will lead the company’s US sales organization charged with supporting customers and channel partners in the use, sale, and delivery of an industry-leading portfolio of biopesticide solutions,” says Mike Allan, Certis Vice President, North America. “Scott will broaden his focus on customer satisfaction and engagement from the Eastern Region to our entire US business.” Peterson has served in sales leadership with Certis USA since 2016, when he joined the biopesticide leader from his role as National Sales Manager-Agriculture for Sipcam Rotam LLC (previously Sipcam-Advan) of Durham, N.C.

About Certis USA

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Certis USA is a leading manufacturer, innovative developer, and marketer, of a comprehensive line of distinctive and proven biopesticide products sold in over 40 countries today for use in specialty agricultural, horticultural and the home and garden markets. Certis USA products provide essential solutions by meeting the challenges faced by today’s growers around the globe. For more information about Certis USA, visit CertisUSA.com and follow the company on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005198/en/