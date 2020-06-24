15:17 | 24.06.2020

Certis USA Reaffirms Commitment to Strong Citrus Industry Through Annual Pledge to Fight Its Greatest Threat

For the fourth consecutive year, Certis USA, the leader in biopesticides, has donated $20,000 to the Citrus Research and Development Foundation, Inc. (CRDF) to help fund the non-profit’s research aimed at finding a cure for Huanglongbing (HLB; citrus greening). The company’s successful “Certis for Citrus” program utilizes sales from their top citrus products to annually support CRDF’s mission. The donation came during the organization’s board meeting, held this year via teleconference on June 23, 2020. During the meeting, Certis USA product manager Jeremy Adamson expressed gratitude for the Florida citrus community and the work done by the CRDF to solve one of the biggest issues facing it. “The Florida citrus community trusts our Kocide® family of products for the effective control of bacterial and fungal diseases in their groves,” he said. “We are happy to show our gratitude for that support each year through the ‘Certis for Citrus’ donation to fund the amazing work being done by our friends at the CRDF.” Certis USA hails their Kocide® family of products as the most technologically advanced copper fungicide/bactericide products on the market, delivering maximum concentration of biologically-active copper ions while preserving the safety of the plant. Both Kocide® formulations (Kocide® 3000-O and Kocide® 2000-O) are NOP-Compliant and OMRI-Listed®. “Once again, Certis USA has demonstrated its commitment to the Florida citrus industry by providing financial support for the Citrus Research and Development Foundation, for which CRDF is grateful,” said COO Rick Dantzler. “It’s all-hands-on-deck as we work together to provide growers with products that help grow citrus in this HLB environment.” “As the industry leader in providing biopesticide solutions, we feel that it is imperative that we have the answers that growers need for the pests and diseases that threaten their crops and their operations,” said Mike Allan, Certis USA Vice-President, North America. “When we are unable to provide that solution directly through our broad portfolio of products, we are happy to provide the support needed for organizations like the CRDF to reach that solution and provide peace of mind for the community.” Growers who are interested in any of Certis USA’s portfolio of products should contact their local retailer or distributor, Certis USA sales representative or visit www.certisusa.com.

About Certis USA

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Certis USA is a leading manufacturer and distributor of a broad line of biopesticide products for specialty agricultural and horticultural markets and the home and garden market. Certis USA products provide valuable solutions by meeting the challenges faced by today’s growers. For more information about Certis USA, visit CertisUSA.com and follow the company on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Citrus Research and Development Foundation, Inc.

In April 2009, the National Academies of Science, at the request of the Florida Department of Citrus, formed the National Research Committee on Strategic Planning for the Florida Citrus Industry: Addressing the Citrus Greening Disease (Huanglongbing). At the same time, the forward-looking citrus industry in Florida initiated the Citrus Research and Development Foundation. When the National Research Council’s report was published in March, 2010 it included a recommendation that one organization be identified and empowered to have oversight responsibility over HLB research and development efforts. The Citrus Research and Development Foundation is a non-profit corporation organized under Florida State laws as a Direct Support Organization of the University of Florida. The Mission of the Foundation is to “Advance disease and production research and product development activities to ensure the survival and competitiveness of Florida’s citrus growers through innovation”. The organization is headed by a 13-member Board of Directors that includes individuals from industry, academia and government. The COO handles the day-to-day management of business affairs, and Project Managers oversee the research and commercial product delivery project portfolios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005099/en/