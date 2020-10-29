|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:30 | 29.10.2020
CF Industries Announces Commitment to Clean Energy Economy
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, today announced significant steps to support a global hydrogen and clean fuel economy, which is expected to grow significantly over the next decade, through the production of green and low-carbon ammonia.
Carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration and other carbon abatement projects to enable low-carbon ammonia production in development
Announces comprehensive ESG goals, covering critical environmental, societal, and workforce imperatives, including a dramatic reduction in carbon emissions across its global network
25% reduction in CO2e emissions intensity by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
Executive compensation tied directly to ESG goals
Briefing call to outline clean energy commitment at 4:00 pm Eastern today, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
“The world needs clean energy and hydrogen is a key to meeting this need. Low-carbon ammonia is the critical enabler for storage and transport of hydrogen and thus has a major role to play,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “Today’s commitment to decarbonize the world’s largest ammonia production network positions CF Industries at the forefront of clean hydrogen supply. Due to our unparalleled manufacturing and distribution network, our competitive advantage in producing low-carbon ammonia at scale is measured in terms of years and billions of dollars.”
As the world’s largest ammonia producer, CF Industries’ current asset base and technical expertise are well-situated to meet the anticipated demand for hydrogen and ammonia from green and low-carbon sources. The company’s approach will focus on green ammonia production, which refers to ammonia produced through a carbon-free process, and low-carbon ammonia, which relates to ammonia produced by conventional processes but with CO2 removed through carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) and other certified carbon abatement projects.
“Our existing scale and commitment to produce green and low-carbon ammonia establishes CF Industries as the clear leader in providing clean fuels for a sustainable world, while also providing a growth platform to drive long-term shareholder value,” added Will.
Additionally, the company is developing CCS and other carbon abatement projects across its production facilities. The implementation of these projects will enable CF to produce low-carbon ammonia. The company estimates that over time it could produce approximately 3.5 million tons of low-carbon ammonia per year, which represents about one-third of its annual ammonia production capacity, without affecting its current product mix.
In order to execute these initiatives, CF is collaborating with leading technology companies, and has signed Memorandums of Understanding with ThyssenKrupp and Haldor Topsoe. The Company is also in discussions with global utilities and maritime transportation providers that have announced their intention to use low-carbon ammonia directly as a fuel.
To learn more about CF Industries’ commitment to a clean energy future, visit www.cfindustries.com.
Investors can access the call by dialing 866-748-8653 or 678-825-8234. The passcode is 9281559. The conference call also will be available live on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. Participants also may pre-register for the webcast on the company’s website. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes before the start time to ensure a connection. A replay of the call will be available for seven days by calling 855-859-2056 and citing code 9281559.
It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events, plans or goals anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects. Forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this communication and the company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer