22:30 | 27.07.2020
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Dates for First Half and Second Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that it will report its first half and second quarter 2020 results after the market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Investors can access the call by dialing 800-708-4540 or 847-619-6397. The passcode is 49860446. The conference call also will be available live on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. Participants also may pre-register for the webcast on the company’s website. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. A replay of the webcast will be available through the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com.
