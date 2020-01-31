22:20 | 31.01.2020

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results and Conference Call

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2019 results after the market close on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Investors can access the call by dialing 866-748-8653 or 678-825-8234. The passcode is 9668841. The conference call also will be available live on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. Participants also may pre-register for the webcast on the company’s website. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. A replay of the call will be available for seven days by calling 855-859-2056 and citing code 9668841.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

CF Industries is a leading global fertilizer and chemical company with outstanding operational capabilities and a cost-advantaged production and distribution platform. Our 3,000 employees operate world-class manufacturing complexes in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. We serve our customers in North America through an unparalleled production, storage, transportation and distribution network. We also reach a global customer base with exports from our Donaldsonville, Louisiana, plant, the world’s largest and most flexible nitrogen complex. Additionally, we move product to international destinations from our Verdigris, Oklahoma, facility; our Yazoo City, Mississippi, facility; our Billingham and Ince facilities in the United Kingdom; and a joint venture ammonia facility in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in which we own a 50 percent interest. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.

