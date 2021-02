22:30 | 03.02.2021

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Dates for Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that it will report its full year and fourth quarter 2020 results after the market close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Investors can access the call by dialing 866-748-8653 or 678-825-8234. The passcode is 5443126. The conference call also will be available live on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. Participants also may pre-register for the webcast on the company’s website. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. A replay of the webcast will be available through the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

CF Industries is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, emissions abatement, fertilizer, and other industrial applications. We operate manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which are among the most cost-advantaged, efficient, and flexible in the world and an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America. Our 3,000 employees focus on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship and disciplined capital and corporate management, driving our strategy to leverage and sustainably grow the world’s most advantaged hydrogen and nitrogen platform to serve customers, creating long-term shareholder value. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005839/en/