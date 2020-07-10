ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:00 | 10.07.2020
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today reported that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.30 per share dividend on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 31, 2020, to stockholders of record as of August 17, 2020.
About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
CF Industries is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen products for fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial applications. We operate manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which are among the most cost-advantaged, efficient and flexible in the world, and an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America. Our 3,000 employees focus on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship and disciplined capital and corporate management, driving our strategy to leverage and sustainably grow the world’s most advantaged nitrogen and chemicals platform to serve customers, creating long-term shareholder value. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005487/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

22:30 Uhr | 10.07.2020
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: ...

22:18 Uhr | 10.07.2020
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow über ...

21:36 Uhr | 10.07.2020
Airbag-Problem: Fiat Chrysler ruft ...

21:21 Uhr | 10.07.2020
Streit um EU-Aufbaufonds: ...

21:13 Uhr | 10.07.2020
US-Anleihen: Teils deutlich ins ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer