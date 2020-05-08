22:56 | 08.05.2020



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the company will present at the following conferences in May:

BMO Global Farm to Market Virtual Conference at 10:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 13, 2020; and

Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference Webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Investors who wish to access the live conference webcasts should visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the CF Industries Holdings, Inc. website until August 15, 2020.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

CF Industries is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen products for fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial applications. We operate manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which are among the most cost-advantaged, efficient and flexible in the world, and an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America. Our 3,000 employees focus on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship and disciplined capital and corporate management, driving our strategy to leverage and sustainably grow the world’s most advantaged nitrogen and chemicals platform to serve customers, creating long-term shareholder value. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.

