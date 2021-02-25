|
26.02.2021
CGTN: Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping: Why Do the People Support the CPC?
A Harvard study published last July reported that the Communist Party of China (CPC) has a high rate of support and satisfaction among Chinese people, at over 93 percent.
CPC member’s acting as the vanguard in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic serves as a telling example of staying with the people.
Facing the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 39 million CPC members fought the virus on the frontline, and more than 13 million CPC members volunteered their services. Nearly 400 CPC members defended others’ lives and safety at the cost of their own.
A case in point is the poverty eradication miracle China realized.
Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, the CPC Central Committee has given top priority to the battle against poverty in its governance, and has organized the world’s biggest and toughest poverty-relief battle in human history.
The Party has also sent over three million cadres to the frontline to ensure not a single ethnic group, family or person is left behind on the nation’s path to common prosperity.
Nearly 100 million people were lifted out of extreme poverty over the last eight years, that’s about 1,500 people per hour. It also means China has reached the targets of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule.
Original article: here.
