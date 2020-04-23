|
Chambers USA 2020 Recognizes Dorsey Lawyers and Practices
International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that 62 of its lawyers and 23 of its practices across eight of its U.S. offices were ranked by Chambers and Partners in its annual survey, Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business 2020. In addition to the practices in eight Dorsey offices that were ranked at the state level, the Firm’s Native American Law practice was ranked on the national level.
The following Dorsey lawyers were ranked individually by Chambers in its latest guide:
National
Skip Durocher – Native American Law
Stephen Lucke – ERISA Litigation
Sativa Rasmussen – Cannabis Law: Western U.S.
Richard Silberberg – International Arbitration: Arbitrators
Mary Streitz – Native American Law
Anchorage
Louisiana Cutler – Litigation: General Commercial
Michael Mills – Corporate/M&A; Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Joan Travostino – Real Estate
Denver
Betty Arkell – Corporate/M&A
Charlene Krogh – Intellectual Property
Lee Osman – Intellectual Property
Ken Sam – Natural Resources and Energy
Gregory Tamkin – Intellectual Property
Des Moines
William Miller – Litigation: General Commercial
David Tank – Litigation: General Commercial
Minneapolis
Elizabeth Buckingham – Intellectual Property
Michelle Grant – Litigation: General Commercial
Mark Hamel – Real Estate
Jocelyn Knoll – Construction
James Langdon – Litigation: General Commercial
Jay Lindgren – Real Estate: Zoning & Land Use
Michael Lindsay – Antitrust
Ed Magarian – Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
John Marsalek – Corporate/M&A
John Marti – Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
David Meyer – Real Estate
Ryan Mick – Labor & Employment
Marcus Mollison – Real Estate
Robert Olson – Real Estate
Melissa Raphan – Labor & Employment
Robert Rosenbaum – Corporate/M&A
Eric Ruzicka – Construction
Alyson Van Dyk – Real Estate
Steve Wells – Litigation: General Commercial
RJ Zayed – Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
Missoula
Steve Bell – Litigation: General Commercial
Erin McCrady – Corporate/M&A
Dan Semmens – Corporate/M&A
New York
Sandra Edelman – Intellectual Property: Trade Mark & Copyright
Bruce Ewing – Intellectual Property: Trade Mark & Copyright
Salt Lake City
Alan Bell – Corporate/M&A
Bryon Benevento – Litigation: General Commercial
Brett Foster – Intellectual Property
L. Grant Foster – Intellectual Property
Megan Houdeshel – Environment, Natural Resources & Regulated Industries
Benjamin Machlis – Environment, Natural Resources & Regulated Industries
Steve Marsden – Litigation: General Commercial
David Marx – Corporate/M&A
Kimberly Neville – Litigation: General Commercial
Wells Parker – Environment, Natural Resources & Regulated Industries
Bryan Pratt – Intellectual Property
William Prince – Environment, Natural Resources & Regulated Industries
Tiffany Shimada – Intellectual Property
Marcus Simon – Intellectual Property
Nolan Taylor – Corporate/M&A
Matthew Wells – Corporate/M&A
Seattle
Chris Barry – Corporate/Commercial
Michael Droke – Labor & Employment
Kimton Eng – Intellectual Property
Aaron Goldstein – Labor & Employment
John Hollinrake – Tax
Paul Meiklejohn – Intellectual Property
The following Dorsey practices were ranked or otherwise recognized (*) by Chambers in its latest guide:
Nationwide
Native American Law
Energy: Mining & Metals – Transactional*Anchorage
Corporate/M&A
Litigation: General Commercial
Denver
Intellectual Property
Des Moines
Litigation: General Commercial
Minneapolis
Antitrust
Construction
Corporate/M&A
Labor & Employment
Litigation: General Commercial
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
Real Estate
Missoula
Corporate/M&A
Litigation: General Commercial
Natural Resources & Environment
New York
Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded
Intellectual Property: Trade Mark & CopyrightSalt Lake City
Corporate/M&A
Environment, Natural Resources & Regulated Industries
Intellectual Property
Litigation: General Commercial
Seattle
Corporate/Commercial
Intellectual Property
Chambers surveys and interviews clients and lawyers across the United States to determine which firms and attorneys are considered leaders in their field. Rankings assess key qualities in the legal field, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence and commitment.
