Chambers USA 2020 Recognizes Dorsey Lawyers and Practices

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that 62 of its lawyers and 23 of its practices across eight of its U.S. offices were ranked by Chambers and Partners in its annual survey, Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business 2020. In addition to the practices in eight Dorsey offices that were ranked at the state level, the Firm’s Native American Law practice was ranked on the national level. The following Dorsey lawyers were ranked individually by Chambers in its latest guide:

National

Skip Durocher – Native American Law

Stephen Lucke – ERISA Litigation

Sativa Rasmussen – Cannabis Law: Western U.S.

Richard Silberberg – International Arbitration: Arbitrators

Mary Streitz – Native American Law

Anchorage

Louisiana Cutler – Litigation: General Commercial

Michael Mills – Corporate/M&A; Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Joan Travostino – Real Estate

Denver

Betty Arkell – Corporate/M&A

Charlene Krogh – Intellectual Property

Lee Osman – Intellectual Property

Ken Sam – Natural Resources and Energy

Gregory Tamkin – Intellectual Property

Des Moines

William Miller – Litigation: General Commercial

David Tank – Litigation: General Commercial

Minneapolis

Elizabeth Buckingham – Intellectual Property

Michelle Grant – Litigation: General Commercial

Mark Hamel – Real Estate

Jocelyn Knoll – Construction

James Langdon – Litigation: General Commercial

Jay Lindgren – Real Estate: Zoning & Land Use

Michael Lindsay – Antitrust

Ed Magarian – Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

John Marsalek – Corporate/M&A

John Marti – Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

David Meyer – Real Estate

Ryan Mick – Labor & Employment

Marcus Mollison – Real Estate

Robert Olson – Real Estate

Melissa Raphan – Labor & Employment

Robert Rosenbaum – Corporate/M&A

Eric Ruzicka – Construction

Alyson Van Dyk – Real Estate

Steve Wells – Litigation: General Commercial

RJ Zayed – Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Missoula

Steve Bell – Litigation: General Commercial

Erin McCrady – Corporate/M&A

Dan Semmens – Corporate/M&A

New York

Sandra Edelman – Intellectual Property: Trade Mark & Copyright

Bruce Ewing – Intellectual Property: Trade Mark & Copyright

Salt Lake City

Alan Bell – Corporate/M&A

Bryon Benevento – Litigation: General Commercial

Brett Foster – Intellectual Property

L. Grant Foster – Intellectual Property

Megan Houdeshel – Environment, Natural Resources & Regulated Industries

Benjamin Machlis – Environment, Natural Resources & Regulated Industries

Steve Marsden – Litigation: General Commercial

David Marx – Corporate/M&A

Kimberly Neville – Litigation: General Commercial

Wells Parker – Environment, Natural Resources & Regulated Industries

Bryan Pratt – Intellectual Property

William Prince – Environment, Natural Resources & Regulated Industries

Tiffany Shimada – Intellectual Property

Marcus Simon – Intellectual Property

Nolan Taylor – Corporate/M&A

Matthew Wells – Corporate/M&A

Seattle

Chris Barry – Corporate/Commercial

Michael Droke – Labor & Employment

Kimton Eng – Intellectual Property

Aaron Goldstein – Labor & Employment

John Hollinrake – Tax

Paul Meiklejohn – Intellectual Property The following Dorsey practices were ranked or otherwise recognized (*) by Chambers in its latest guide:

Nationwide

Native American Law

Energy: Mining & Metals – Transactional*Anchorage

Corporate/M&A

Litigation: General Commercial

Denver

Intellectual Property

Des Moines

Litigation: General Commercial

Minneapolis

Antitrust

Construction

Corporate/M&A

Labor & Employment

Litigation: General Commercial

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Real Estate

Missoula

Corporate/M&A

Litigation: General Commercial

Natural Resources & Environment

New York

Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded

Intellectual Property: Trade Mark & CopyrightSalt Lake City

Corporate/M&A

Environment, Natural Resources & Regulated Industries

Intellectual Property

Litigation: General Commercial

Seattle

Corporate/Commercial

Intellectual Property Chambers surveys and interviews clients and lawyers across the United States to determine which firms and attorneys are considered leaders in their field. Rankings assess key qualities in the legal field, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence and commitment.

