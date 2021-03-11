ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
ChargePoint Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) (the “Company” or “ChargePoint”), a world-leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results.

“Last year the global EV sector continued to show strength as EV sales grew despite a slow overall vehicle market, bolstered by policy trends that continued to accelerate the shift to electric in North America and Europe,” said Pasquale Romano, President and CEO of ChargePoint. “In 2020, we continued to strengthen our market leadership position and expect our growth to be fueled by dozens of new EV models anticipated in 2021 across a wide range of segments and price points. With a strong balance sheet and a capital light business model, ChargePoint is well positioned to create shareholder value through broad attachment to the electrification of mobility for fleet and consumer vehicle markets.”
Financial HighlightsRevenue. For the fourth quarter that ended January 31, 2021, revenue was $42.4 million compared to $43.2 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year period. For the fiscal year that ended January 31, 2021, revenue was $146.5 million, up from $144.5 million in the prior year period.
Gross Margin. Fourth quarter GAAP (as defined below) gross margin was 21.0%, up from 20.4% in the prior year’s fourth quarter. Fourth quarter non-GAAP gross margin was 21.6% compared to 20.5% in the prior year’s fourth quarter. Fiscal year 2021 GAAP gross margin was 22.5%, a 10 percentage point improvement over gross margin of 12.5% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin for fiscal 2021 was 22.6%, compared to 12.5% in the prior year period.

Net Loss. Fourth quarter GAAP net loss was $90.7 million compared to $33.8 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year, primarily due to a change in fair value of the company’s redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability. Fourth quarter non-GAAP net loss was $33.6 million compared to $32.5 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. Fiscal year 2021 GAAP net loss was $197.0 million compared to $134.3 million in the prior year period, primarily reflecting the fiscal fourth quarter warrant charge. Non-GAAP net loss for fiscal 2021 was $117.8 million compared to $129.9 million in the prior year period.

Liquidity. As of January 31, 2021, cash on the balance sheet was $145 million. At the close of the business combination on February 26, 2021, cash on the balance sheet was $615 million.

Shares Outstanding. At the close of the business combination on February 26, 2021, there were 277.8 million shares of common stock outstanding.

For a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results, please see the tables below.
Fiscal 2022 Guidance
ChargePoint provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. For the first quarter ending April 30, 2021, which typically experiences seasonally lower networked station sales compared to the fourth quarter, ChargePoint expects revenue of $35 – $40 million. The Company expects revenue for fiscal 2022 of $195 – $205 million, consistent with its previously published estimates, and representing 37% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.
Conference Call Information
ChargePoint will host a webcast today at 1:30 p.m. PST/4:30 p.m. EST to review its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results and its outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2022. A question and answer session will follow prepared remarks.

Investors may access the webcast, supplemental financial information and investor presentation at ChargePoint’s investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) under the “Events and Presentations” section. A replay will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint is creating the new fueling network to move all people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and most complete portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoint’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for a wide range of charging scenarios from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and fleets. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 89 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network approximately every two seconds. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact ChargePoint’s North American or European press offices or the Investor Relations team.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions including statements regarding our financial outlook for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: developments and changes in the general market, the continuing impact of COVID-19, political, economic, and business conditions; our limited operating history as a public company; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales of charging stations for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; supply chain interruptions; our ability to expand in Europe; the need to attract additional fleet operators as customers; potential adverse effects on our revenue and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by us; the effects of competition; risks related to our dependence on our intellectual property and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 1, 2021, which is available on our website at investors.chargepoint.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
ChargePoint has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company’s financial results with other companies in its industry as well other technology companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the company’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.
Non-GAAP Gross Margin. ChargePoint defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, and non-recurring costs associated with a restructuring.
Non-GAAP Net Loss. ChargePoint defines non-GAAP net loss as net loss, excluding amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation-expense and the associated share-based payroll tax expense, non-recurring costs associated with restructuring, acquisitions and litigation settlements, and non-cash charges related to the revaluation of warrants and other financial instruments. These amounts do not reflect the impact of any related tax effects.

Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures to analyze financial results and trends. In particular, many of the adjustments to ChargePoint’s GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in its financial results for the foreseeable future, such as share-based compensation, which is an important part of ChargePoint’s employees’ compensation and impacts hiring, retention and performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP, and the components that ChargePoint excludes in its calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that other companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP results. ChargePoint compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. In the future, ChargePoint may also exclude other expenses it determines do not reflect the performance of the Company’s operating results.

ChargePoint, Inc.CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS(In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)                            Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended            January 31,    January 31,          2021  2020 2021  2020Revenue              Networked charging systems $
28,303

 
 $
29,873

 
 $
91,893

 
 $
101,012

 
 Subscriptions  
10,965

 
  
7,865

 
  
40,563

 
  
28,930

 
 Other    
3,123

 
  
5,506

 
  
14,034

 
  
14,573

 
     Total revenue  
42,391

 
  
43,244

 
  
146,490

 
  
144,515

 
Cost of revenue             Networked charging systems  
25,677

 
  
28,056

 
  
87,083

 
  
105,940

 
 Subscriptions  
5,838

 
  
4,725

 
  
20,385

 
  
16,244

 
 Other    
1,973

 
  
1,626

 
  
6,073

 
  
4,289

 
     Total cost of revenue  
33,488

 
  
34,407

 
  
113,541

 
  
126,473

 
Gross profit  
8,903

 
  
8,837

 
  
32,949

 
  
18,042

 
                   Operating expenses             Research and development  
20,946

 
  
19,233

 
  
75,017

 
  
69,464

 
 Sales and marketing  
15,700

 
  
15,766

 
  
53,002

 
  
56,997

 
 General and administrative  
7,577

 
  
6,294

 
  
25,922

 
  
23,945

 
     Total operating expenses  
44,223

 
  
41,293

 
  
153,941

 
  
150,406

 
Loss from operations  
                    (35,320

)
  
                  (32,456

)
  
                 (120,992

)
  
             (132,364

)
Interest income  
17

 
  
508

 
  
                          315

 
  
                   3,245

 
Interest expense  
                         (810

)
  
                       (863

)
  
                     (3,253

)
  
                 (3,544

)
Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability  
                    (54,824

)
  
                       (219

)
  
                   (73,125

)
  
                    (875

)
Other income (expense), net  
                          185

 
  
                       (655

)
  
                          229

 
  
                    (565

)
Net loss before income taxes   
                    (90,752

)
  
                  (33,685

)
  
                 (196,826

)
  
             (134,103

)
Provision for income taxes  
                             (5

)
  
126

 
  
                          198

 
  
                      224

 
Net loss   $
                    (90,747

)
 $
                  (33,811

)
 $
                 (197,024

)
 $
             (134,327

)
                    Accretion of beneficial conversion feature of redeemable convertible preferred stock  
                       –

 
  
                      –

 
  
                   (60,377

)
  
                   –

 
 Cumulative undeclared dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock  
                    (12,839

)
  
                      –

 
  
                   (16,799

)
  
                   –

 
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $
                  (103,586

)
 $
                  (33,811

)
 $
                 (274,200

)
 $
             (134,327

)
Net loss per share attributable to            common stockholders, basic and diluted $
                        (5.29

)
 $
                      (3.05

)
 $
                     (18.08

)
 $
                 (15.05

)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per            share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted  
              19,563,550

 
  
             11,085,077

 
  
              15,168,335

 
  
            8,924,129

 

 
                ChargePoint, Inc.    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    (In thousands, unaudited)                    January 31,  January 31,        2021  2020Assets         Current assets:       Cash and cash equivalents $
145,491

 
 $
72,753

 
 Restricted cash  
400

 
  
400

 
 Short-term investments  
                                      –

 
  
47,037

 
 Accounts receivable, net  
35,075

 
  
38,488

 
 Inventories  
33,592

 
  
25,419

 
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets  
12,074

 
  
7,221

 
     Total current assets  
226,632

 
  
191,318

 
Property and equipment, net  
29,988

 
  
27,941

 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  
21,817

 
  
10,269

 
Goodwill    
                                1,215

 
  
                                1,215

 
Other assets   
                              10,468

 
  
                                3,448

 
     Total assets $
290,120

 
 $
234,191

 
            Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Deficit      Current liabilities:       Accounts payable $
19,784

 
 $
19,631

 
 Accrued and other current liabilities  
47,162

 
  
37,659

 
 Deferred revenue  
40,934

 
  
39,408

 
 Debt, current  
10,208

 
  
                                      –

 
     Total current liabilities  
118,088

 
  
96,698

 
 Deferred revenue, noncurrent  
48,896

 
  
33,266

 
 Debt, noncurrent  
24,686

 
  
34,261

 
 Operating lease liabilities  
22,459

 
  
8,230

 
 Redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability  
75,843

 
  
2,718

 
 Other long-term liabilities  
972

 
  
798

 
     Total liabilities  
290,944

 
  
175,971

 
            Redeemable convertible preferred stock  
615,697

 
  
520,241

 
Stockholders’ deficit:       Common stock  
2

 
  
1

 
 Additional paid-in capital  
62,736

 
  
20,331

 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  
155

 
  
37

 
 Accumulated deficit  
                           (679,414

)
  
                           (482,390

)
   Total stockholders’ deficit  
                           (616,521

)
  
                           (462,021

)
     Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ deficit $
290,120

 
 $
234,191

 

 
ChargePoint, Inc.CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS(In thousands, unaudited)                     Year Ended January 31,        2021 2020            Cash flows from operating activities     Net loss    
 $ 

(197,024

)
 
 $ 

(134,327

)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash       used in operating activities:      Depreciation and amortization 
10,083

 
  
7,698

 
 Non-cash operating lease cost 
3,762

 
  
3,121

 
 Stock-based compensation 
4,947

 
  
2,937

 
 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 
1,206

 
  
675

 
 Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability 
73,125

 
  
875

 
 Inventory reserves 
1,412

 
  
1,425

 
 Other    
446

 
  
589

 
 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:       Accounts receivable, net 
3,292

 
  
(8,702

)
  Inventories  
(9,585

)
  
(1,472

)
  Prepaid expenses and other assets 
(8,914

)
  
(2,961

)
  Operating lease liabilities 
(2,815

)
  
(1,181

)
  Accounts payable 
(493

)
  
15,704

 
  Accrued and other liabilities 
11,556

 
  
93

 
  Deferred revenue 
17,156

 
  
27,590

 
     Net cash used in operating activities 
(91,846

)
  
(87,936

)
Cash flows from investing activities     Purchases of property and equipment 
(11,484

)
  
(14,885

)
Purchases of investments 

 
  
(179,514

)
Maturities of investments 
47,014

 
  
132,500

 
     Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 
35,530

 
  
(61,899

)
Cash flows from financing activities     Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs 
95,456

 
  
14,756

 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock warrants, net of issuance costs 
31,547

 
  
185

 
Payments made toward deferred offering costs 
(4,003

)
  

 
Proceeds from exercises of vested and unvested stock options 
5,913

 
  
2,217

 
     Net cash provided by financing activities 
128,913

 
  
17,158

 
            Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 
141

 
  
132

 
 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 
72,738

 
  
(132,545

)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 
73,153

 
  
205,698

 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
 $ 

145,891

 
 
 $ 

73,153

 
ChargePoint, Inc.RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES(In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)                       Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended   January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020 January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit (margin) to Non-GAAP gross profit (margin):                    GAAP gross profit $
                         8,903

 
   $
                         8,837

 
   $
                       32,949

 
   $
                       18,042

 
  Stock-based compensation expense  
                              22

 
    
                              10

 
    
                            115

 
    
                              39

 
  Restructuring costs (1)  
                            214

 
    
                                 –

 
    
                            114

 
    
                                 –

 
  Non-GAAP gross profit (margin) $
9,139

 
 
22

%
 $
8,847

 
 
20

%
 $
33,178

 
 
23

%
 $
18,081

 
 
13

%
                                                               Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss:                    GAAP net loss $
                     (90,747

)
   $
                     (33,811

)
   $
                   (197,024

)
   $
                   (134,327

)
  Amortization of acquired intangible assets  
                               –

 
    
                            351

 
    
                               –

 
    
                            568

 
  Stock-based compensation expense  
                         1,639

 
    
                            780

 
    
                         4,947

 
    
                         2,937

 
  Restructuring costs (1)  
                            674

 
    
                                 –

 
    
                         1,149

 
    
                                 –

 
  Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability  
                       54,824

 
    
                            219

 
    
                       73,125

 
    
                            875

 
  Non-GAAP net loss (as a percentage of revenue) $
(33,610

)
 
-79

%
 $
(32,461

)
 
-75

%
 $
(117,803

)
 
-80

%
 $
(129,947

)
 
-90

%
                     (1) Consists of restructuring costs for severances and related termination costs                    
 
