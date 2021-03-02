|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:39 | 02.03.2021
ChargePoint to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 11, 2021
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle charging network, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, after market close on Thursday, March 11, 2021. ChargePoint management will host a conference call to review its financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on the same day.
A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of ChargePoint’s investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) on March 11, 2021. A replay will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. A copy of the press release with the financial results will also be available on ChargePoint’s investor relations website prior to the commencement of the webcast.
CHPT-IR
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer