22:30 | 14.01.2022
Chemours Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call
The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions, announced it will release fourth quarter 2021 financial results after market close on February 10, 2022. The company will conduct its fourth quarter 2021 webcast conference call on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The call is open to the public and can be accessed via live webcast and teleconference.
For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.
