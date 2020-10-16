22:56 | 16.10.2020

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 12, 2020

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) will release its results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after close of markets.

A conference call to review the results will be webcast live on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. To access the webcast click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005648/en/