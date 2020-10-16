|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:56 | 16.10.2020
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 12, 2020
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) will release its results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after close of markets.
