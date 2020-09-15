|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:27 | 15.09.2020
Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Inaugural Notes Offering
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) today announced that it has upsized and priced its previously announced offering of Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the “Cheniere Notes”). The aggregate principal amount of the offering has been increased from the initially announced $1.0 billion to $2.0 billion and the Cheniere Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.625% per annum. The Cheniere Notes will be issued at par and will mature on October 15, 2028. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 22, 2020.
Cheniere intends to use the proceeds from its inaugural offering to prepay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness of Cheniere under the 3-year $2.695 billion delayed draw term loan credit facility Cheniere entered into in June 2020 and subsequently partially repaid and reduced to $2.595 billion, and to pay related fees, expenses and other amounts owing in connection therewith.
The offer of the Cheniere Notes has not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and the Cheniere Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
