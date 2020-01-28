|
14:30 | 28.01.2020
Cheniere Partners Declares Increase in Quarterly Distributions
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) today declared (i) a cash distribution per common and subordinated unit of $0.63 ($2.52 annualized) to unitholders of record as of February 7, 2020, and (ii) the related distribution to its general partner. All of these distributions are payable on February 14, 2020.
This press release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of Cheniere Partners’ distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of Cheniere Partners’ distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.
Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P., Cheniere Partners owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal, which includes five LNG storage tanks with aggregate capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent (“Bcfe”), two marine berths that can each accommodate vessels with nominal capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 Bcf/d. Cheniere Partners also owns a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with a number of large interstate pipelines through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cheniere Creole Trail Pipeline, L.P.
For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere Partners website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
