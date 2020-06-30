|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:30 | 06.08.2020
Cheniere Partners Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2020 Distribution Guidance
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE American: CQP):
$
1,470
$
1,705
$
3,188
$
3,454
Net income
$
406
$
232
$
841
$
617
Adjusted EBITDA1
$
846
$
591
$
1,638
$
1,198
LNG exported:
Number of cargoes
58
85
150
162
Volumes (TBtu)
205
301
530
576
LNG volumes loaded (TBtu)
207
305
534
578
2.55
2.65
Under Construction
Project Completion Percentage (1)
63.9% (2)
Expected Substantial Completion
2H 2022
Note: Project update excludes Trains in operation
(1) Project completion percentage as of June 30, 2020
(2) Engineering 96.5% complete, procurement 91.1% complete, and construction 25.3% complete
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) reported net income of $406 million and $841 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $232 million and $617 million for the comparable 2019 periods. The increases in net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were primarily due to increased total margins2 and decreased costs related to certain maintenance and related activities at the SPL Project which occurred in the 2019 periods, partially offset by increased loss on modification or extinguishment of debt and costs incurred in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was further partially offset by increased interest expense and increased operating and maintenance expenses primarily related to additional Trains in operation.
Total margins increased during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 primarily due to accelerated revenues recognized from LNG cargoes for which customers have notified us that they will not take delivery and an increase in margins per MMBtu of LNG delivered to customers and recognized in income, partially offset by a decrease in volumes of LNG recognized in income primarily due to cargoes for which long-term customers have not elected delivery. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the increase in total margin was further partially offset by a decrease in net gains from changes in fair value of commodity derivatives. Margins per MMBtu of LNG delivered to customers and recognized in income increased during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 primarily due to a higher proportion of total volumes sold under higher-margin long-term contracts, partially offset by a decrease in market pricing for short-term cargoes sold.
Adjusted EBITDA1 was $846 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $591 million for the comparable 2019 period, and $1.64 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $1.20 billion for the comparable 2019 period. The increases in Adjusted EBITDA during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were primarily due to accelerated revenues recognized from LNG cargoes for which customers have notified us that they will not take delivery and an increase in margins per MMBtu of LNG delivered to customers and recognized in income as detailed above, partially offset by a decrease in volumes of LNG recognized in income primarily due to cargoes for which long-term customers have not elected delivery and costs incurred in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, we recognized $388 million and $404 million, respectively, in revenues recognized from LNG cargoes for which customers have notified us that they will not take delivery, of which $244 million would have otherwise been recognized subsequent to June 30, 2020, if the cargoes were lifted pursuant to the delivery schedules with the customers. LNG revenues during the three months ended June 30, 2020 excluded $16 million that would have otherwise been recognized during the quarter if the cargoes were lifted pursuant to the delivery schedules with the customers, as these revenues were recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2020. Excluding the $244 million impact of cargo cancellations related to periods subsequent to June 30, 2020 and those received in prior periods for the current periods, our total revenues would have been $1.24 billion and $2.94 billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, 58 and 150 LNG cargoes, respectively, were exported from the SPL Project, none of which were commissioning cargoes.
$
1,470
$
3,188
Impact of cargo cancellations recognized in the prior period for deliveries scheduled in the current period
16
—
Impact of cargo cancellations recognized in the current period for deliveries scheduled in subsequent periods
(244
)
(244
)
Total revenues excluding the timing impact of cargo cancellations
$
1,242
$
2,944
For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere Partners website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
LNG revenues
$
1,332
$
1,171
$
2,781
$
2,538
LNG revenues—affiliate
61
455
249
760
Regasification revenues
68
67
135
133
Other revenues
9
12
23
23
Total revenues
1,470
1,705
3,188
3,454
Operating costs and expenses
Cost of sales (excluding items shown separately below)
398
880
1,097
1,759
Cost of sales—affiliate
5
—
5
—
Operating and maintenance expense
165
162
317
300
Operating and maintenance expense—affiliate
48
37
81
66
General and administrative expense
8
3
10
6
General and administrative expense—affiliate
24
27
49
48
Depreciation and amortization expense
138
138
276
252
Impairment expense and loss on disposal of assets
—
3
5
5
Total operating costs and expenses
786
1,250
1,840
2,436
Income from operations
684
455
1,348
1,018
Other income (expense)
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
(236
)
(230
)
(470
)
(417
)
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt
(42
)
—
(43
)
—
Other income, net
—
7
6
16
Total other expense
(278
)
(223
)
(507
)
(401
)
Net income
$
406
$
232
$
841
$
617
Basic and diluted net income per common unit
$
0.78
$
0.44
$
1.62
$
1.19
Weighted average number of common units outstanding used for basic and diluted net income per common unit calculation
348.6
348.6
348.6
348.6
(1)
Please refer to the Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,341
$
1,781
Restricted cash
167
181
Accounts and other receivables, net
291
297
Accounts receivable—affiliate
2
105
Advances to affiliate
140
158
Inventory
101
116
Derivative assets
20
17
Other current assets
100
51
Other current assets—affiliate
1
1
Total current assets
2,163
2,707
Property, plant and equipment, net
16,584
16,368
Operating lease assets, net
97
94
Debt issuance costs, net
19
15
Non-current derivative assets
37
32
Other non-current assets, net
157
168
Total assets
$
19,057
$
19,384
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
12
$
40
Accrued liabilities
410
709
Due to affiliates
36
46
Deferred revenue
22
155
Deferred revenue—affiliate
—
1
Current operating lease liabilities
7
6
Derivative liabilities
6
9
Total current liabilities
493
966
Long-term debt, net
17,566
17,579
Non-current operating lease liabilities
90
87
Non-current derivative liabilities
1
16
Other non-current liabilities
1
1
Other non-current liabilities—affiliate
18
20
Partners’ equity
Common unitholders’ interest (348.6 million units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019)
1,943
1,792
Subordinated unitholders’ interest (135.4 million units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019)
(937
)
(996
)
General partner’s interest (2% interest with 9.9 million units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019)
(118
)
(81
)
Total partners’ equity
888
715
Total liabilities and partners’ equity
$
19,057
$
19,384
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking net income before interest expense, net of capitalized interest, changes in the fair value and settlement of our interest rate derivatives, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and adjusting for the effects of certain non-cash items, other non-operating income or expense items and other items not otherwise predictive or indicative of ongoing operating performance, including the effects of modification or extinguishment of debt, changes in the fair value of our commodity derivatives, impairment expense and loss on disposal of assets, and non-recurring costs related to our response to the COVID-19 outbreak which are incremental to and separable from normal operations. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent cash flows from operations or net income as defined by U.S. GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating the effectiveness of our operating performance in a manner that is consistent with management’s evaluation of business performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization which vary substantially from company to company depending on capital structure, the method by which assets were acquired and depreciation policies. Further, the exclusion of certain non-cash items, other non-operating income or expense items and other items not otherwise predictive or indicative of ongoing operating performance enables comparability to prior period performance and trend analysis.
$
406
$
232
$
841
$
617
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
236
230
470
417
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt
42
—
43
—
Other income, net
—
(7
)
(6
)
(16
)
Income from operations
$
684
$
455
$
1,348
$
1,018
Adjustments to reconcile income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA:
Depreciation and amortization expense
138
138
276
252
Gain from changes in fair value of commodity derivatives, net
(9
)
(5
)
(26
)
(77
)
Impairment expense and loss on disposal of assets
—
3
5
5
Incremental costs associated with COVID-19 response
33
—
35
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
846
$
591
$
1,638
$
1,198
