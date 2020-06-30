|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:30 | 06.08.2020
Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2020 Guidance
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: LNG):
$
2,402
$
2,292
$
5,111
$
4,553
$
197
$
(114
)
$
572
$
27
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA2
$
1,393
$
615
$
2,432
$
1,265
Number of cargoes
78
104
206
191
274
361
727
671
278
360
733
669
$
3.8
–
$
4.1
Distributable Cash Flow2
$
1.0
–
$
1.3
During the six months ended June 30, 2020, we repurchased an aggregate of 2.9 million shares of our common stock for $155 million under our share repurchase program.
In May 2020, the date of first commercial delivery was reached under the 20-year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreements with PT Pertamina (Persero), Naturgy LNG GOM, Limited, Woodside Energy Trading Singapore Pte Ltd, Iberdrola, S.A. and Électricité de France, S.A. relating to Train 2 of the CCL Project (defined below).
In May 2020, Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC (“SPL”) issued an aggregate principal amount of $2.0 billion of 4.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2030. Net proceeds of the offering, along with cash on hand, were used to redeem all of SPL’s outstanding 5.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2021.
In June 2020, we entered into a $2.62 billion three-year delayed draw term loan credit agreement (the “Cheniere Term Loan Facility”), which in July 2020 was increased to $2.695 billion. In July 2020, borrowings under the Cheniere Term Loan Facility were used to (1) redeem all of the remaining outstanding principal amount of the 11.0% Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2025 issued by Cheniere CCH Holdco II, LLC, subsequent to the $300 million redemption in March 2020, with cash at a price of $1,080 per $1,000 principal amount of notes, (2) repurchase $844 million in aggregate principal amount of outstanding 4.875% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 issued by Cheniere (the “2021 Convertible Notes”) at individually negotiated prices from a small number of investors, and (3) pay related fees and expenses of the Cheniere Term Loan Facility. The remaining borrowing capacity under the Cheniere Term Loan Facility, approximately $372 million, is expected to be used to repay and/or repurchase a portion of the remaining outstanding principal amount of the 2021 Convertible Notes and for the payment of related fees and expenses.
Under Construction
Commissioning
Project Completion Percentage (1)
63.9% (2)
90.5% (3)
Expected Substantial Completion
2H 2022
1H 2021
Note: Projects update excludes Trains in operation
(1) Project completion percentages as of June 30, 2020
(2) Engineering 96.5% complete, procurement 91.1% complete, and construction 25.3% complete
(3) Engineering 100.0% complete, procurement 100.0% complete, and construction 77.5% complete
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) reported net income1 of $197 million, or $0.78 per share—basic and diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $114 million, or $0.44 per share—basic and diluted, for the comparable 2019 period. Net income increased during the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the comparable 2019 period primarily due to increased total margins3 and decreased net loss related to interest rate derivatives, partially offset by (i) increased income attributable to non-controlling interest, (ii) increased income tax expense, (iii) costs incurred in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, (iv) increased loss on modification or extinguishment of debt, and (v) increased interest expense. Total margins increased during the three months ended June 30, 2020 primarily due to accelerated revenues recognized from LNG cargoes for which customers have notified us that they will not take delivery and an increase in margins per MMBtu of LNG delivered to customers and recognized in income, partially offset by net losses from changes in fair value of commodity derivatives and a decrease in volumes of LNG recognized in income primarily due to cargoes for which long-term customers have not elected delivery.
Cheniere reported net income of $572 million, or $2.27 per share—basic and $2.26 per share—diluted for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $27 million, or $0.11 per share—basic and diluted, for the comparable 2019 period. Net income increased during the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the comparable 2019 period primarily due to increased total margins, partially offset by (i) increased interest expense, (ii) increased income tax expense, (iii) increased operating and maintenance expenses primarily due to additional Trains in operation and costs incurred in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, (iv) increased income attributable to non-controlling interest, and (v) increased loss on modification or extinguishment of debt. Total margins increased during the six months ended June 30, 2020 primarily due to accelerated revenues recognized from LNG cargoes for which customers have notified us that they will not take delivery, an increase in LNG volumes recognized in revenue primarily due to additional Trains in operation, increased net gains from changes in fair value of commodity derivatives, and slightly increased margins per MMBtu of LNG delivered to customers and recognized in income.
Margins per MMBtu of LNG delivered to customers and recognized in income increased during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 primarily due to an increase in the proportion of volumes sold pursuant to higher-margin long-term contracts, partially offset by a decrease in market pricing for short-term cargoes sold.
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $1.39 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $615 million for the comparable 2019 period. The increase in Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA during the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to accelerated revenues recognized from LNG cargoes for which customers have notified us that they will not take delivery and increased margins per MMBtu of LNG delivered to customers and recognized in income, partially offset by a decrease in volumes of LNG recognized in income primarily due to cargoes for which long-term customers have not elected delivery.
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $2.43 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $1.27 billion for the comparable 2019 period. The increase in Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA during the six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to accelerated revenues recognized from LNG cargoes for which customers have notified us that they will not take delivery, an increase in LNG volumes recognized in income primarily due to additional Trains in operation, and slightly increased margins per MMBtu of LNG delivered to customers and recognized in income, partially offset by increased operating and maintenance expenses primarily due to additional Trains in operation.
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, we recognized $708 million and $761 million, respectively, in revenues associated with LNG cargoes for which customers have notified us that they will not take delivery, of which $458 million would have otherwise been recognized subsequent to June 30, 2020, if the cargoes were lifted pursuant to the delivery schedules with the customers. LNG revenues during the three months ended June 30, 2020 excluded $53 million that would have otherwise been recognized during the quarter if the cargoes were lifted pursuant to the delivery schedules with the customers, as these revenues were recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2020. Excluding the impact of cargo cancellations related to periods subsequent to June 30, 2020 and those received in prior periods for the current periods, our total revenues would have been $2.00 billion and $4.65 billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, 78 and 206 LNG cargoes, respectively, were exported from our liquefaction projects, none of which were commissioning cargoes. One cargo exported from our liquefaction projects and sold on a delivered basis was in transit as of June 30, 2020.
“We delivered strong results for the second quarter of 2020, despite the challenging LNG market environment and continued global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which further proves the resiliency and strength of Cheniere’s business model,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
“Our customers value the flexibilities our long-term contracts provide, which enable LNG buyers to effectively manage their portfolios through various market conditions, while continuing to underpin Cheniere’s financial stability. Despite continued market challenges, our visibility on achieving our financial goals for the year is unchanged, and today we are reconfirming our full year 2020 guidance of $3.8 to $4.1 billion in Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and $1.0 to $1.3 billion in Distributable Cash Flow.”
278
—
733
—
Volumes loaded during the prior period but recognized during the current period
29
—
33
—
Less: volumes loaded during the current period and in transit at the end of the period
(2
)
—
(2
)
—
Total volumes recognized in the current period
305
—
764
—
In addition, during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, we recognized the financial impact of 34 TBtu and 48 TBtu of LNG, respectively, on our Consolidated Financial Statements related to LNG cargoes sourced from third parties.
$
2,402
$
5,111
Impact of cargo cancellations recognized in the prior period for deliveries scheduled in the current period
53
—
Impact of cargo cancellations recognized in the current period for deliveries scheduled in subsequent periods
(458
)
(458
)
Total revenues excluding the timing impact of cargo cancellations
$
1,997
$
4,653
Income from operations increased $505 million and $1.2 billion during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to the comparable 2019 periods, primarily due to increased total margins as detailed above, partially offset by costs incurred in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the increase was also partially offset by increased operating and maintenance expenses primarily due to additional Trains in operation.
Selling, general and administrative expense included share-based compensation expenses of $19 million and $38 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to $23 million and $43 million for the comparable 2019 period.
For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
LNG revenues
$
2,295
$
2,173
$
4,863
$
4,316
Regasification revenues
68
67
135
133
Other revenues
39
52
113
104
Total revenues
2,402
2,292
5,111
4,553
Operating costs and expenses
Cost of sales (excluding items shown separately below)
803
1,277
1,527
2,491
Operating and maintenance expense
355
295
671
516
Development expense
1
3
5
4
Selling, general and administrative expense
73
77
154
150
Depreciation and amortization expense
233
204
466
348
Impairment expense and loss on disposal of assets
—
4
5
6
Total operating costs and expenses
1,465
1,860
2,828
3,515
Income from operations
937
432
2,283
1,038
Other income (expense)
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
(407
)
(372
)
(819
)
(619
)
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt
(43
)
—
(44
)
—
Interest rate derivative loss, net
(25
)
(74
)
(233
)
(109
)
Other income, net
5
16
14
32
Total other expense
(470
)
(430
)
(1,082
)
(696
)
Income before income taxes and non-controlling interest
467
2
1,201
342
Income tax provision
(63
)
—
(194
)
(3
)
Net income
404
2
1,007
339
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest
207
116
435
312
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
197
$
(114
)
$
572
$
27
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders—basic (2)
$
0.78
$
(0.44
)
$
2.27
$
0.11
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders—diluted (2)
$
0.78
$
(0.44
)
$
2.26
$
0.11
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding—basic
252.1
257.4
252.6
257.3
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding—diluted
252.4
257.4
253.3
258.6
___________________
(1)
Please refer to the Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
(2)
Earnings per share in the table may not recalculate exactly due to rounding because it is calculated based on whole numbers, not the rounded numbers presented.
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,039
$
2,474
Restricted cash
505
520
Accounts and other receivables, net
646
491
Inventory
207
312
Derivative assets
284
323
Other current assets
146
92
Total current assets
3,827
4,212
Property, plant and equipment, net
29,950
29,673
Operating lease assets, net
520
439
Non-current derivative assets
589
174
Goodwill
77
77
Deferred tax assets
337
529
Other non-current assets, net
546
388
Total assets
$
35,846
$
35,492
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
26
$
66
Accrued liabilities
735
1,281
Current debt
237
—
Deferred revenue
23
161
Current operating lease liabilities
179
236
Derivative liabilities
239
117
Other current liabilities
25
13
Total current liabilities
1,464
1,874
Long-term debt, net
30,807
30,774
Non-current operating lease liabilities
347
189
Non-current finance lease liabilities
58
58
Non-current derivative liabilities
161
151
Other non-current liabilities
13
11
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5.0 million shares authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.003 par value, 480.0 million shares authorized
Issued: 272.9 million shares at June 30, 2020 and 270.7 million shares at December 31, 2019
Outstanding: 252.2 million shares at June 30, 2020 and 253.6 million shares at December 31, 2019
1
1
Treasury stock: 20.7 million shares and 17.1 million shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, at cost
(870
)
(674
)
Additional paid-in-capital
4,227
4,167
Accumulated deficit
(2,936
)
(3,508
)
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
422
(14
)
Non-controlling interest
2,574
2,449
Total equity
2,996
2,435
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
35,846
$
35,492
___________________
(1)
Please refer to the Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
(2)
Amounts presented include balances held by our consolidated variable interest entity, Cheniere Partners. As of June 30, 2020, total assets and liabilities of Cheniere Partners, which are included in our Consolidated Balance Sheets, were $18.9 billion and $18.1 billion, respectively, including $1.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $0.2 billion of restricted cash.
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) attributable to Cheniere before net income attributable to non-controlling interest, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for certain non-cash items, other non-operating income or expense items, and other items not otherwise predictive or indicative of ongoing operating performance, as detailed in the following reconciliation. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent cash flows from operations or net income (loss) as defined by U.S. GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
We believe Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating the effectiveness of our operating performance in a manner that is consistent with management’s evaluation of business performance. We believe Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization which vary substantially from company to company depending on capital structure, the method by which assets were acquired and depreciation policies. Further, the exclusion of certain non-cash items, other non-operating income or expense items, and items not otherwise predictive or indicative of ongoing operating performance enables comparability to prior period performance and trend analysis.
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders before net income attributable to non-controlling interest, interest expense, net of capitalized interest, changes in the fair value and settlement of our interest rate derivatives, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and adjusting for the effects of certain non-cash items, other non-operating income or expense items, and other items not otherwise predictive or indicative of ongoing operating performance, including the effects of modification or extinguishment of debt, impairment expense and loss on disposal of assets, changes in the fair value of our commodity and FX derivatives, non-cash compensation expense, and non-recurring costs related to our response to the COVID-19 outbreak which are incremental to and separable from normal operations. We believe the exclusion of these items enables investors and other users of our financial information to assess our sequential and year-over-year performance and operating trends on a more comparable basis and is consistent with management’s own evaluation of performance.
Distributable Cash Flow is defined as cash received, or expected to be received, from Cheniere’s ownership and interests in Cheniere Partners, cash received (used) by Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC and Cheniere’s integrated marketing function (other than cash for capital expenditures) less interest, taxes and maintenance capital expenditures associated with Cheniere and not the underlying entities. Management uses this measure and believes it provides users of our financial statements a useful measure reflective of our business’s ability to generate cash earnings to supplement the comparable GAAP measure.
We believe Distributable Cash Flow is a useful performance measure for management, investors and other users of our financial information to evaluate our performance and to measure and estimate the ability of our assets to generate cash earnings after servicing our debt, paying cash taxes and expending sustaining capital, that could be used for discretionary purposes such as common stock dividends, stock repurchases, retirement of debt, or expansion capital expenditures. Management uses this measure and believes it provides users of our financial statements a useful measure reflective of our business’s ability to generate cash earnings to supplement the comparable GAAP measure. Distributable Cash Flow is not intended to represent cash flows from operations or net income (loss) as defined by U.S. GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or in lieu of an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP and should be evaluated only on a supplementary basis.
$
197
$
(114
)
$
572
$
27
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
207
116
435
312
Income tax provision
63
—
194
3
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
407
372
819
619
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt
43
—
44
—
Interest rate derivative loss, net
25
74
233
109
Other income, net
(5
)
(16
)
(14
)
(32
)
Income from operations
$
937
$
432
$
2,283
$
1,038
Adjustments to reconcile income from operations to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA:
Depreciation and amortization expense
233
204
466
348
Loss (gain) from changes in fair value of commodity and FX derivatives, net
137
(56
)
(440
)
(183
)
Total non-cash compensation expense
27
31
56
56
Impairment expense and loss on disposal of assets
—
4
5
6
Incremental costs associated with COVID-19 response
59
—
62
—
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,393
$
615
$
2,432
$
1,265
$
0.20
$
0.57
$
0.2
–
$
0.5
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
0.21
0.43
0.7
–
0.8
Income tax provision
0.06
0.19
0.1
–
0.2
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
0.41
0.82
1.5
–
1.6
Depreciation and amortization expense
0.23
0.47
0.9
Other expense, financing costs, and certain non-cash operating expenses
0.29
(0.05
)
0.3
–
0.1
Distributions to Cheniere Partners non-controlling interest
(0.16
)
(0.31
)
(0.6
)
SPL and Cheniere Partners cash retained and interest expense
(0.52
)
(1.01
)
(1.6
)
Cheniere interest expense, income tax and other
(0.14
)
(0.29
)
(0.6
)
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer