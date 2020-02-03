14:37 | 03.02.2020

Cheniere to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell in Celebration of 1,000th LNG Cargo Milestone

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that Jack Fusco, its President and Chief Executive Officer, along with other members of the Cheniere management team, will ring the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Opening Bell on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Cheniere recently reached the operational milestone of 1,000 cargoes of LNG exported from its projects and is ringing The Opening Bell® in recognition and celebration of this significant achievement. “We are excited to ring the NYSE Opening Bell this week to celebrate our 1,000th LNG cargo milestone,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO. “Our culture, dedication and focus on operations enabled us to achieve this milestone safely, and faster than any LNG producer in history. We look forward to reliably delivering on our promises to our customers for years to come and reinforcing our global reputation for operational excellence.” The Opening Bell will ring at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time and can be viewed live on the NYSE website at https://www.nyse.com/bell. Photos and video of the bell ringing will be available via Facebook and Twitter @NYSE.

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected aggregate adjusted nominal production capacity of up to approximately 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG operating or under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C. For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Included among “forward-looking statements” are, among other things, (i) statements regarding Cheniere’s financial and operational guidance, business strategy, plans and objectives, including the development, construction and operation of liquefaction facilities, (ii) statements regarding expectations regarding regulatory authorizations and approvals, (iii) statements expressing beliefs and expectations regarding the development of Cheniere’s LNG terminal and pipeline businesses, including liquefaction facilities, (iv) statements regarding the business operations and prospects of third parties, (v) statements regarding potential financing arrangements, (vi) statements regarding future discussions and entry into contracts, and (vii) statements relating to the amount and timing of share repurchases. Although Cheniere believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Cheniere’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in Cheniere’s periodic reports that are filed with and available from the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required under the securities laws, Cheniere does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

