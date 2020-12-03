14:00 | 03.12.2020

Chevron Announces $14 Billion Capital and Exploratory Budget for 2021

Chevron Corporation today announced a 2021 organic capital and exploratory spending program of $14 billion and lowered its longer-term guidance to $14 to $16 billion annually through 2025. This capital outlook will continue to prioritize investments that are expected to grow long-term value and deliver higher returns and lower carbon, including over $300 million in 2021 for investments to advance the energy transition. “Chevron remains committed to capital discipline with a 2021 capital budget and longer-term capital outlook that are well below our prior guidance,” said Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth. “With our major restructuring behind us and Noble Energy integration on track, we’re prepared to execute this program with discipline.” Chevron’s capital guidance of $14 to $16 billion annually from 2022 to 2025 is significantly lower than its previous guidance of $19 to $22 billion, which excluded Noble Energy. During this time period, as capital is expected to decrease for a major expansion in Kazakhstan, the company expects to increase investments in a number of Chevron’s advantaged assets, including its world class position in the Permian, other unconventional basins, and the Gulf of Mexico. “Chevron is in a different place than others in our industry,” Wirth said. “We’ve maintained consistent financial priorities starting with our firm commitment to the dividend. We took early and swift action at the beginning of the pandemic to prudently allocate capital, reduce costs and protect our industry-leading balance sheet. And we’ve completed a major acquisition and restructuring that positions our company to deliver higher returns and grow long-term value.” Details of the 2021 Capital and Exploratory Investment Program include:

Chevron 2021 Planned Capital & Exploratory Expenditures1



$ Billions

U.S. Upstream 5.0 International Upstream

6.5Total Upstream



11.5

U.S. Downstream 1.2 International Downstream

0.9Total Downstream



2.1

Other

0.4TOTAL (Including Chevron’s Share of Expenditures by Affiliated Companies)



13.9

Expenditures by Affiliated Companies

(4.2)Cash Expenditures by Chevron Consolidated Companies



9.7(1) Numbers may not sum due to rounding

In the upstream business, approximately $6.5 billion is allocated to currently producing assets, including about $2 billion for Permian unconventional development. Approximately $3.5 billion of the upstream program is planned for major capital projects underway, of which about 75 percent is associated with the Future Growth Project and Wellhead Pressure Management Project (FGP / WPMP) at the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan. The remaining $1.5 billion is allocated to exploration, early stage development projects, and midstream activities. Chevron Corporation is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company’s operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, California. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

