22:30 | 27.01.2021

Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty-nine cents ($1.29) per share, payable March 10, 2021 to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business February 17, 2021.

