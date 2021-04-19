14:00 | 05.01.2022

Chevron Commits $250,000 to Support Relief Efforts Following Colorado Wildfires

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced today it is making a commitment of $250,000 to support relief efforts underway in the communities affected by the Boulder County wildfires. “As a leading employer and partner in several Colorado communities, Chevron is committed to helping the region and our neighbors rebuild, recover and heal from the impact of the wildfires,” said Hodge Walker, vice president of Chevron’s Rockies Business Unit, which has operations in Weld County and offices located in both Denver and Greeley. “Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes, including those within the Chevron family. There is significant recovery work to be done, and Chevron stands by our fellow Coloradans through this difficult time.” American Red Cross will receive a $150,000 donation and the Community Foundation Boulder County Wildfire Fund will receive a $100,000 donation to support immediate relief efforts throughout impacted neighborhoods. In addition, the company will match qualifying donations to wildfire relief efforts made by employees and retirees, as well as provide financial contributions to organizations where employees volunteer. Together, this financial assistance aims to help Chevron’s employees, families, and local communities during this time of extreme need.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005383/en/