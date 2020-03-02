|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:21 | 03.03.2020
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Launches Fifth Annual Make March Matter® Fundraising Campaign
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) launched its fifth annual Make March Matter campaign Monday. Academy Award-winning actress, director, producer, and longtime CHLA supporter, Natalie Portman, and actress, director and CHLA patient parent Danielle Fishel Karp joined the hospital to kick off the campaign. Saving lives is everyone’s business and the month-long fundraising drive empowers local businesses to rally community participation to raise $2 million in March in support of children’s health in Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley.
Since the campaign’s inaugural launch in 2016, Southern California business and corporate partners have helped raise a total of $7 million to aid in funding life-saving care for children in Los Angeles and surrounding communities. Individuals can participate in this year’s campaign in very accessible ways including buying coffee at a local coffee shop, dining with family and friends at a local restaurant, shopping at a favorite store, and more.
For a complete list of participating partners and local events taking place throughout the month of March, or to donate, go to MakeMarchMatter.org. Individuals may also share how they are supporting the campaign on social media by using #MakeMarchMatter.
Each year, CHLA treats children who face a broad range of health issues, from common illnesses to traumas and chronic diseases. The hospital is also dedicated to innovation, supporting advances in research designed to improve pediatric health outcomes and partnering with physicians across the nation to bring the best care here to children in Los Angeles.
“March has become a special time of year for our Panda Team, working harder than ever to raise funds through our in-store donation boxes and associate giving initiatives,” says Dr. Peggy Cherng, Panda Restaurant Group, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. “The donations will go towards CHLA’s Panda Cares Center of Hope and programming, designed to better the children’s physical, emotional, and mental well-being. It is a privilege to be able to help these families during their time of need.”
By visiting, shopping and dining with a business supporting #MakeMarchMatter, individuals can activate donations to support the care of patients at CHLA. In the Coachella Valley, the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation have given a $100,000 matching grant and individuals and businesses will be helping us achieve our goal of raising the additional $100,000 or more. For a full list of businesses supporting the campaign in Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley, visit www.MakeMarchMatter.org/partners.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer