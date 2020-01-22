|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:30 | 22.01.2020
China Agriculture Tractors Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.8% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “China Agriculture Tractors Market-Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts (2019-2024)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The agriculture tractor market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2024.
Agriculture is an important economic sector in China as it employs around 40% of the total labor force. Therefore the development of the agricultural sector is one of the goals of the Government. The gradual shift to an industrial society has reduced the availability of agricultural labor and promoted mechanization of agricultural. The agricultural mechanization which started with the steam-powered reapers and traction engine has advanced to mobile hydraulics and electronic control systems. To increase crop yields and reduce crop damage the farmers are opting for further automation such as application of various sensor systems, including GPS. The emphasis on farm mechanization and pull from the farmers for the same has created a very strong platform for the agriculture tractor market.
The rising cost of agricultural inputs has increased the cost of agricultural production. This, in turn, has further intensified the push for agricultural mechanization. The focus of the Government to establish an export-driven agriculture industry is another driving factor for agriculture mechanization. Thus the push for farm mechanization along with Government subsidies contribute to the rapid growth of agricultural tractors market in China.
Utility tractors are a general-purpose machine designed for plowing and driving other equipment. Utility tractors account for major market share. Garden tractors are forecasted to be the fastest growing segment to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2024. Driverless tractors are the opportunity segment in the market, with the product being currently in pipeline of many key players. Tractors meant for hill agriculture is another opportunity segment in the market.
Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends
Identifying opportunity spaces across segments
Supply & demand side trend and analysis
Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern
Insights on the growth potential of the market
Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments & strategies adopted
Competitive landscape of the industry
1.2 Scope of the Study
1.3 Assumptions
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.5 Future Trends in the Industry
3.6 Value Chain Analysis
3.7 Industry Policies & Regulations
3.8 Market Innovations
4.1.1 Utility Tractors
4.1.2 Row crop tractors
4.1.3 Garden Tractor
4.1.4 Orchard Tractor
4.1.4 Rotary Tillers
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Market Share, By Horse Power
4.2.1 Below 40 HP
4.2.2 40 HP-100 HP
4.2.3 Above 100 HP
4.3 Market Share, By Wheel Type
4.3.1 Two Wheel
4.3.2 Four Wheel
5.2 Growth Strategies of leading players
5.3 Investment and Development Prospects
5.3.1 Investment in past five years
5.3.2 Investment Opportunities
5.4 Competition Pattern
5.4.1 Concentration Ratio
5.4.2 Industry Competition
5.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.5.1 Product Classifications and Their Prices
5.5.2 Factors Influencing Prices
6.2 Claas KGaA mbH
6.3 CNH Industrial N.V
6.4 Deere and Company
6.5 Deutz-Fahr
6.6 Escorts Limited
6.7 Kubota Corporation
6.8 Kuhn Group
6.9 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
6.10 Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.
6.11 Yanmar Company Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lr4hd1
