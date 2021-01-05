16:00 | 05.01.2021

CIM Group Sells 490-Unit Apartment Building in Manhattan’s Lower East Side to Related Fund Management

CIM Group today announced that Related Fund Management has acquired 265 – 275 Cherry Street, two 26-story towers with 490 units in Manhattan’s Lower East Side in the Two Bridges community. CIM sold the approximately 450,560-rentable-square-foot property with L+M Development Partners, its joint venture partner. The land parcel located at 260 Cherry Street was not included in the sale. 265 – 275 Cherry Street is a fully-leased, Section 8 housing community originally built in 1979, which features one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Amenities include an on-site community room, a convenience store, and outdoor courtyards with playgrounds. The property is well located off FDR Drive, on the East River Esplanade in close proximity to public transportation including trains and buses with the nearest subway stop just two blocks away. In 2014, L+M and CIM voluntarily entered into a 40-year regulatory agreement to preserve the asset as affordable housing for low-income households. Driven by the belief that every person deserves a quality home, Related is committed to maintaining and operating 265 – 275 Cherry Street as high-quality affordable housing. Related has a long and proud history in affordable housing which has been a foundational element of the company since its formation. The company started exclusively as an affordable housing developer in 1972 and today is one of the largest private developers and preservationists of affordable and workforce housing in the country. For more than 25 years, CIM has been an owner, operator, developer, and lender of real assets across North America, enhancing the communities in which it invests. For more than 10 years, CIM has been actively investing in New York City including properties such as 432 Park Avenue condominiums, 11 Madison office building, 15 William condominiums, 1440 Broadway office building, 16 Court office building, The Dominick Hotel, Front & York residential and retail development in DUMBO, and 111 Montgomery condominiums in Crown Heights. Cushman & Wakefield represented both the seller and buyer in the transaction.

ABOUT CIM GROUP

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

ABOUT RELATED FUND MANAGEMENT

Related Fund Management is the investment management affiliate of Related Companies, and is staffed by a seasoned team of close to 50 professionals. Since inception, Related Fund Management has raised nearly $9 billion of capital across a variety of different investment vehicles. The platform is primarily focused on strategic real estate investments; the origination and acquisition of debt; and multifamily housing opportunities.

ABOUT L+M DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS

Since its inception in 1984, L+M Development Partners has been an innovator in developing quality affordable, mixed-income and market-rate housing, while improving the neighborhoods in which it works. A full-service firm, L+M works from conception to completion, handling development, investment, construction, and management with creativity that leads the industry. L+M is responsible for over $9 billion in development and investment, and has acquired, built or preserved nearly 30,000 high-quality residential units in New York’s tristate area, the West Coast, and Gulf Coast regions. For more information visit lmdevpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005263/en/