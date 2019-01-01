|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:02 | 17.02.2020
Ciner Resources LP Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2019 Financial Results
Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) (“we”, “us, “our”, or the “Partnership”) today reported its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Soda ash volume produced and sold decreased 3.0% and 1.4%, respectively, over the prior-year fourth quarter; year-end soda ash volume produced and sold increased 5.3% and 5.6%, respectively, over the prior-year.
Net income of $22.7 million decreased $5.9 million over the prior-year fourth quarter; year-end net income of $101.6 million decreased $1.4 million over the prior-year. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 included a $27.5 million litigation settlement gain recognized in the second quarter of 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA of $31.8 million decreased 14.1% over the prior-year fourth quarter; year-end Adjusted EBITDA of $135.4 million remained relatively flat over the prior-year. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018 included a $27.5 million litigation settlement gain recognized in the second quarter of 2018.
Earnings per unit of $0.550 for the quarter decreased 21.4% over the prior-year fourth quarter of $0.700; year- end earnings per unit of $2.460 remained relatively flat over the prior-year. Net income attributable to the Partnership for the year ended December 31, 2018 included a $27.5 million litigation settlement gain recognized in the second quarter of 2018.
Quarterly distribution declared per unit of $0.340 decreased 40.0% compared to the prior-year fourth quarter and remained flat compared to the first, second and third quarters of 2019.
Net cash provided by operating activities of $35.4 million increased 14.9% over prior-year fourth quarter; year- end net cash provided by operating activities of $103.8 million decreased by 36.0% over the prior-year.
Distributable cash flow of $9.2 million decreased 33.8% compared to the prior-year fourth quarter; year-end distributable cash flow of $54.9 million decreased 6.0% over the prior-year. Distributable cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2018 included a $27.5 million litigation settlement gain recognized in the second quarter of 2018.
The distribution coverage ratio was 1.35 and 1.22 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; and 2.00 and 1.28 for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Oğuz Erkan, CEO, commented: “2019 was a historic year for Ciner Resources, highlighted by an annual production record of 2.75 million short tons. The year-over-year 5% increase in volume marked a commendable turnaround from 2018, demonstrating our emphasis on operational success and production reliability. Our team showed tremendous commitment to proactively reducing maintenance downtime and maximizing efficiency of our assets.”
“Strong production, along with a favorable pricing environment, resulted in $522.8 million in net sales, $101.6 million in net income and $135.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the year, allowing us to fund a significant portion of our substantial capital expenditures with operating cash flows while maintaining a conservative leverage profile. In that regard, I am happy to report that our Green River Expansion Project continues to move forward on schedule.”
“As we reflect on a successful year, I am extremely proud of our team’s continued dedication to safety. Safe operations are critical to achieving our operational goals, and getting our employees home safely every day is our number one priority.”
Soda ash volume produced (millions of short tons)
0.688
0.709
(3.0
)%
2.752
2.613
5.3
%
Soda ash volume sold (millions of short tons)
0.695
0.704
(1.4
)%
2.759
2.613
5.6
%
Net sales
$
125.4
$
132.2
(5.1
)%
$
522.8
$
486.7
7.4
%
Net income
$
22.7
$
28.6
(20.6
)%
$
101.6
$
103.0
(1.4
)%
11.2
$
14.0
(20.0
)%
$
49.6
$
49.9
(0.6
)%
Earnings per Common Unit
$
0.55
$
0.70
(21.4
)%
$
2.46
$
2.48
(0.8
)%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
31.8
$
37.0
(14.1
)%
$
135.4
$
136.5
(0.8
)%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Ciner Resources LP(1)
$
16.1
$
18.5
(13.0
)%
$
67.5
$
68.2
(1.0
)%
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
35.4
$
30.8
14.9
%
$
103.8
$
162.2
(36.0
)%
Distributable cash flow attributable to Ciner Resources LP(1)
$
9.2
$
13.9
(33.8
)%
$
54.9
$
58.4
(6.0
)%
Distribution coverage ratio (1)
1.35
1.22
10.7
%
2.00
1.28
56.3
%
Domestic
$
49.3
$
57.8
(14.7)%
International
76.1
74.4
2.3%
Total net sales
$
125.4
$
132.2
(5.1)%
Domestic
213.7
260.3
(17.9)%
International
480.9
444.1
8.3%
Total soda ash volume sold
694.6
704.4
(1.4)%
Domestic
$
230.70
$
222.05
3.9%
International
$
158.24
$
167.53
(5.5)%
Average
$
180.54
$
187.68
(3.8)%
Domestic sales
39.3
%
43.7
%
(10.1)%
International sales
60.7
%
56.3
%
7.8%
Total percent of net sales
100.0
%
100.0
%
Domestic volume
30.8
%
37.0
%
(16.8)%
International volume
69.2
%
63.0
%
9.8%
Total percent of volume sold
100.0
%
100.0
%
Domestic
$
207.0
$
233.4
(11.3)%
International
315.8
253.3
24.7%
Total net sales
$
522.8
$
486.7
7.4%
Domestic
874.5
1,057.1
(17.3)%
International
1,884.6
1,556.1
21.1%
Total soda ash volume sold
2,759.1
2,613.2
5.6%
Domestic
$
236.71
$
220.79
7.2%
International
$
167.57
$
162.78
2.9%
Average
$
189.48
$
186.25
1.7%
Domestic sales
39.6
%
48.0
%
(17.5)%
International sales
60.4
%
52.0
%
16.2%
Total percent of net sales
100.0
%
100.0
%
Domestic volume
31.7
%
40.5
%
(21.7)%
International volume
68.3
%
59.5
%
14.8%
Total percent of volume sold
100.0
%
100.0
%
Maintenance
$
10.7
$
7.6
$
20.5
$
15.1
Expansion
6.3
16.7
37.6
37.3
Total
$
17.0
$
24.3
$
58.1
$
52.4
Ore grade(1)
86.6
%
85.6
%
86.6
%
85.8
%
Ore to ash ratio(2)
1.50: 1.0
1.52: 1.0
1.51: 1.0
1.54: 1.0
During the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, we increased maintenance capital expenditures at our Wyoming facility to both adequately maintain the facility’s physical assets and to improve its operational reliability. The expansion capital expenditures during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were driven by further work on our co-generation facility which we are planning to be operational by the end of the first quarter of 2020. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest to improve the sustainability of our existing assets and to increase production levels to approximately 3.5 million tons of soda ash per year.
Cash provided by operating activities during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was offset by cash used in investing activities of $65.4 million for capital expenditures and cash used in financing activities during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 of $33.7 million. The decrease in cash used in financing activities during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was due to distributions paid of $63.7 million and net borrowings of long-term debt of $30.5 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to distributions paid of $92.1 million and $50.4 million in net repayments of long-term debt during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The increase in net borrowings during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was primarily related to funding of capital expenditures.
ANSAC was our largest customer for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017, accounting for 60.4%, 52.0% and 44.7%, respectively, of our net sales. Although ANSAC has been our largest customer for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018, and 2017, we anticipate that the impact of such termination on our net sales, net income and liquidity will be limited. We made this determination primarily based upon the belief that we will continue to be one of the lowest cost producers of soda ash in the global market that has historically seen demand for soda ash exceed supply of soda ash. After the ANSAC termination date, we expect Ciner Corp will begin marketing soda ash directly on our behalf into international markets which are currently being served by ANSAC and intends to utilize the distribution network that has already been established by the global Ciner Group. We believe that by combining our volumes with Ciner Group’s soda ash exports from Turkey, Ciner Corp’s withdrawal from ANSAC will allow us to leverage the larger, global Ciner Group’s soda ash operations which we expect will eventually lower our cost position and improve our ability to optimize our market share both domestically and internationally. Further, being able to work with the global Ciner Group will provide us the opportunity to attract and efficiently serve larger global customers. In addition, the Partnership will need access to an international logistics infrastructure that includes, among other things, a domestic port for export capabilities. These export capabilities are currently being developed by Ciner Enterprises and options being evaluated range from continued outsourcing in the near term to developing its own port capabilities in the longer term. The development costs of export capabilities are currently being paid by Ciner Enterprises, who is evaluating how these costs might be allocated to the Partnership, which could include ownership by us and repayment for the development costs and related assets or a service agreement model for logistics services which includes reimbursements for development costs. Since a decision to allocate costs to the Partnership has not been made yet and the Partnership is not currently using any Ciner Enterprises export services, none of these development costs have been recorded by the Partnership through December 31, 2019.
Sales—affiliates
$
76.1
$
74.4
$
315.8
$
253.3
Sales—others
49.3
57.8
207.0
233.4
125.4
$
132.2
$
522.8
$
486.7
Cost of products sold including freight costs (excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization expense set forth separately below)
90.3
89.9
365.0
355.0
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense
6.9
7.0
26.9
28.4
Selling, general and administrative expenses—affiliates
3.2
4.1
18.4
17.6
Selling, general and administrative expenses—others
1.1
1.5
5.4
6.9
Litigation settlement
—
—
—
(27.5
)
Total operating costs and expenses
101.5
102.5
415.7
380.4
29.7
107.1
106.3
Interest income
0.1
0.2
0.4
1.9
Interest expense
(1.3
)
(1.3
)
(5.9
)
(5.1
)
Other, net
—
—
—
(0.1
)
Total other expense, net
(1.2
)
(1.1
)
(5.5
)
(3.3
)
22.7
$
28.6
$
101.6
$
103.0
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
11.5
14.6
52.0
53.1
11.2
$
14.0
$
49.6
$
49.9
Income/(loss) on derivative financial instruments
2.3
1.3
1.6
(0.2
)
Comprehensive income
25.0
29.9
103.2
102.8
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest
12.5
15.2
52.7
53.0
12.5
$
14.7
$
50.5
$
49.8
Net income per limited partner unit (basic)
$
0.55
$
0.70
$
2.46
$
2.48
Net income per limited partner unit (diluted)
$
0.55
$
0.70
$
2.46
$
2.48
Weighted average limited partner units outstanding (basic)
19.7
19.7
19.7
19.7
Weighted average limited partner units outstanding (diluted)
19.8
19.7
19.7
19.7
Cash and cash equivalents
$
14.9
$
10.2
Accounts receivable—affiliates
95.0
70.1
Accounts receivable, net
36.0
36.9
Inventory
24.2
22.3
Other current assets
2.2
2.0
Total current assets
172.3
141.5
Property, plant and equipment, net
297.7
266.7
Other non-current assets
24.3
26.4
Total assets
$
494.3
$
434.6
Accounts payable
$
14.2
$
17.6
Due to affiliates
3.0
2.6
Accrued expenses
39.1
44.4
Total current liabilities
56.3
64.6
Long-term debt
129.5
99.0
Other non-current liabilities
8.6
10.9
Total liabilities
194.4
174.5
Commitments and contingencies
Common unitholders – Public and Ciner Holdings (19.8 and 19.7 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018)
171.4
153.8
General partner unitholders – Ciner Resource Partners LLC (0.4 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018)
4.3
3.9
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3.0
)
(3.8
)
Partners’ capital attributable to Ciner Resources LP
172.7
153.9
Non-controlling interest
127.2
106.2
Total equity
299.9
260.1
Total liabilities and partners’ equity
$
494.3
$
434.6
Net income
$
101.6
$
103.0
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense
27.1
28.7
Impairment and loss on disposal of assets, net
0.6
—
Equity-based compensation expense
0.8
1.8
Other non-cash items
0.3
0.3
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(Increase)/decrease in:
Accounts receivable – affiliates
(24.9
)
28.2
Accounts receivable, net
0.9
(2.7
)
Inventory
(0.4
)
(3.0
)
Other current and other non-current assets
0.1
(0.2
)
Increase/(decrease) in:
Accounts payable
(3.1
)
2.4
Due to affiliates
0.4
(0.4
)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
0.4
4.1
Net cash provided by operating activities
103.8
162.2
Capital expenditures
(65.4
)
(39.4
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(65.4
)
(39.4
)
Borrowings on Ciner Wyoming credit facility
102.0
104.0
Repayments on Ciner Wyoming credit facility
(71.5
)
(143.0
)
Repayments on other long-term debt
—
(11.4
)
Common units surrendered for taxes
(0.5
)
(0.3
)
Distributions to common unitholders
(31.2
)
(44.6
)
Distributions to general partner
(0.6
)
(0.9
)
Distributions to non-controlling interest
(31.9
)
(46.6
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(33.7
)
(142.8
)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
4.7
(20.0
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
10.2
30.2
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
14.9
$
10.2
5.5
$
5.1
6.8
$
14.0
Adjusted EBITDA;
Distributable cash flow; and
Distribution coverage ratio.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax, depreciation, depletion and amortization, equity-based compensation expense and certain other expenses that are non-cash charges or that we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations. Distributable cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net cash paid for interest, maintenance capital expenditures and income taxes, each as attributable to Ciner Resources LP. The Partnership may fund expansion-related capital expenditures with borrowings under existing credit facilities such that expansion-related capital expenditures will have no impact on cash on hand or the calculation of cash available for distribution. In certain instances, the timing of the Partnership’s borrowings and/or its cash management practices will result in a mismatch between the period of the borrowing and the period of the capital expenditure. In those instances, the Partnership adjusts designated reserves (as provided in the partnership agreement) to take account of the timing difference. Accordingly, expansion-related capital expenditures have been excluded from the presentation of cash available for distribution. Distributable cash flow will not reflect changes in working capital balances. We define distribution coverage ratio as the ratio of distributable cash flow as of the end of the period to cash distributions payable with respect to such period.
Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distribution coverage ratio are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:
our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in our industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, financing methods;
the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders;
our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and
the viability of capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.
We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distribution coverage ratio provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Our non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distribution coverage ratio should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP net income, operating income, net cash provided by operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distribution coverage ratio in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distribution coverage ratio may be defined differently by other companies, including those in our industry, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distribution coverage ratio may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility.
The table below presents a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow to the GAAP financial measures of net income and net cash provided by operating activities:
22.7
$
28.6
$
101.6
$
103.0
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense
6.9
7.0
26.9
28.4
Impairment and loss on disposal of assets, net
0.6
—
0.6
—
Interest expense, net
1.2
1.1
5.5
3.2
Restructuring charges and other, net (included in selling, general and administrative expenses)
—
—
—
0.1
Equity-based compensation expense, net of forfeitures
0.4
0.3
0.8
1.8
31.8
$
37.0
$
135.4
$
136.5
Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest
15.7
18.5
67.9
68.3
16.1
$
18.5
$
67.5
$
68.2
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Ciner Resources LP
$
16.1
$
18.5
$
67.5
$
68.2
Less: Cash interest expense, net attributable to Ciner Resources LP
0.6
0.6
2.8
2.2
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Ciner Resources LP
6.3
4.0
9.8
7.6
9.2
$
13.9
$
54.9
$
58.4
Cash distribution declared per unit
$
0.340
$
0.567
$
1.360
$
2.268
Total distributions to unitholders and general partner
$
6.8
$
11.4
$
27.4
$
45.7
Distribution coverage ratio
1.35
1.22
2.00
1.28
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
35.4
$
30.8
$
103.8
$
162.2
Add/(less):
Amortization of long-term loan financing
(0.1
)
—
(0.2
)
(0.3
)
Net change in working capital
(4.8
)
5.2
26.6
(28.4
)
Interest expense, net
1.2
1.1
5.5
3.2
Restructuring charges and other, net (included in selling, general and administrative expenses)
—
—
—
0.1
Other non-cash items
0.1
(0.1
)
(0.3
)
(0.3
)
31.8
$
37.0
$
135.4
$
136.5
Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest
15.7
18.5
67.9
68.3
16.1
$
18.5
$
67.5
$
68.2
Less: Cash interest expense, net attributable to Ciner Resources LP
0.6
0.6
2.8
2.2
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Ciner Resources LP
6.3
4.0
9.8
7.6
9.2
$
13.9
$
54.9
$
58.4
$
101.6
$
22.7
$
29.9
$
23.8
$
25.2
$
28.6
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense
26.9
6.9
6.8
6.9
6.3
7.0
Impairment and loss on disposal of assets, net
0.6
0.6
—
—
—
—
Interest expense, net
5.5
1.2
1.5
1.5
1.3
1.1
Equity-based compensation (benefit) expense, net of forfeitures
0.8
0.4
(0.6
)
0.6
0.4
0.3
135.4
31.8
37.6
32.8
33.2
37.0
Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest
67.9
15.7
19.1
16.6
16.5
18.5
$
67.5
$
16.1
$
18.5
$
16.2
$
16.7
$
18.5
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Ciner Resources LP
$
67.5
$
16.1
$
18.5
$
16.2
$
16.7
$
18.5
Less: Cash interest expense, net attributable to Ciner Resources LP
2.8
0.6
0.8
0.8
0.6
0.6
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Ciner Resources LP
9.8
6.3
1.5
1.5
0.5
4.0
$
54.9
$
9.2
$
16.2
$
13.9
$
15.6
$
13.9
Cash distribution declared per unit
$
1.360
$
0.340
$
0.340
$
0.340
$
0.340
$
0.567
Total distributions to unitholders and general partner
$
27.4
$
6.8
$
6.9
$
6.9
$
6.8
$
11.4
Distribution coverage ratio
2.00
1.35
2.35
2.01
2.29
1.22
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer