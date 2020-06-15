|
|
4:17 | 25.06.2020
Citigroup Notifies That Stabilization Measures Have Been Undertaken in Calliditas Therapeutics’ ADSs Traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market
STOCKHOLM, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“Citigroup”), in its capacity as Joint Global Coordinator, notifies that stabilization measures have been undertaken in Calliditas Therapeutics AB’s (“Calliditas” or the “Company”) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.As announced by the Company in connection with the initial public offering on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, by way of a capital increase of new common shares in the form of ADSs, each representing two (2) underlying new common shares of Calliditas, (the “U.S. Offering”), and a concurrent private placement of common shares to certain qualified investors in Europe and certain other jurisdictions outside of the United States (together with the U.S. Offering, the “Global Offering”), Citigroup may, acting as Joint Global Coordinator and stabilization manager, carry out transactions aimed at supporting the market price of the ADSs at levels above those which might otherwise prevail in the market. Stabilization transactions may be undertaken on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, in the over-thecounter market or otherwise, at any time during the period starting on the day of pricing of the ADSs on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, 4 June 2020, and ending no later than 30 calendar days thereafter. Citigroup is, however, not required to undertake any stabilization and there is no assurance that stabilization will be undertaken. Stabilization, if undertaken, may be discontinued at any time without prior notice. In no event will transactions be effected at a price higher than the price in the U.S. Offering, i.e. USD 19.50. No stabilization measures have taken or will take place on Nasdaq Stockholm. The board of directors of the Company have granted the Joint Global Coordinators an over-allotment option which may be utilized in whole or in part for 30 days from the date of pricing of the Company’s ADSs, to sell up to 692,306 ADS corresponding to up to 15 percent of the total number of common shares in the Global Offering, at a price corresponding to the price in the U.S. Offering, i.e. USD 19.50 per ADS, to cover any over-allotment in connection with the Global Offering.Citigroup has, in its capacity as stabilization manager, notified in accordance with article 5(4) in the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 that stabilization measures have been undertaken, in accordance with Reg M, Rule 104 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on The Nasdaq Global Select Market as specified below. Undertaken stabilization measures were also announced on 12 June 2020. The contact person at Citigroup is Dean Poniros (tel: +1 212 723 6137, e-mail: dean.poniros@citi.com).
Stabilization information:
—
Issuer: Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
—
Securities: American Depositary Shares (ISIN:
—
Offering size: 692,306 ADSs, representing 1,384,612
—
Offer price:
—
Ticker:
—
Stabilization manager:
—
Stabilization transactions:
—
Date Quantity, ADS Price (highest) Price (lowest) Price (volume weighted
—
2020-06-15 75 19.25 19.25 19.25
—
2020-06-16 600 19.25 19.25 19.25
—
2020-06-18 4,666 19.15 19.15 19.15
—
2020-06-19 4,913 19.00 19.00 19.00
—
https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3141344/1269369.pdf
Calliditas Therapeutics
