0:07 | 14.07.2020

Citizens National Bank and FHLB Dallas Award Grant to Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity

Some representatives from Citizens National Bank (CNB), in conjunction with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), presented $12,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity (LCHFH) at a check presentation recently in Meridian, Mississippi.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005694/en/Citizens National Bank, in conjunction with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, awarded Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity a $12,000 Partnership Grant Program grant. Tra Alford (left), community development director of Citizens National Bank and Monica Bradley (right), executive director of Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity, hold the check. They were accompanied by staff members and volunteers upon receiving the award. (Photo: Business Wire)

PGP awards help qualified nonprofit organizations fund a variety of administrative activities that are critical to serving their communities. LCHFH sought funds to begin a project known as the “Doc Braswell Home.” Doc Braswell, a resident of Meridian, Mississippi, and a military veteran, continues to display his spirit of service through his volunteer position on the Family Services Committee for LCHFH. The grant will allow LCHFH to provide handicap accessible features in the home, as well as necessary renovations such as roofing, flooring and countertop repairs. “We are so excited to honor one of Meridian’s outstanding citizens. We are eager to begin work on this home and look forward to helping another family in Meridian/Lauderdale County,” said Monica Bradley, executive director of LCHFH. Through the partnership with FHLB Dallas and member financial institutions, such as CNB, community-based organizations (CBO) are able to receive resources to sustain their operations and programs. “Our bank has a long history with Habitat, and they are designated as one of our statewide community partners,” said Tra Alford, community development director for CNB “We are extremely proud of the amazing work that they do to provide affordable housing to families who need it the most, and we look forward to all that they can accomplish with the proceeds of this grant.” FHLB Dallas First Vice President and Director of Community Investment Greg Hettrick expressed similar sentiments. “PGP funds allow our members to directly support community-based organizations to serve those most in need in their community,” Mr. Hettrick said. “Without these funds we would not see the same positive impact to this degree.” Funding under FHLB Dallas’ PGP was increased by $2 million in 2020 under FHLB Dallas’ COVID-19 Relief Program to support CBOs involved in affordable housing activities, stimulating small business development or providing small businesses with technical assistance. The use of funds for these organizations was expanded to include COVID-19 relief. Through this unique grant program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute $500 up to $6,000 to a CBO, which FHLB Dallas matches at a 5:1 ratio (previously a 3:1 ratio) to provide the CBO up to $30,000 per member and $60,000 per year in grant money.

See the complete list of the 2020 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2020 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About Citizens National Bank

Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank has assets in excess of $1.5 billion and is celebrating 132 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in the following Mississippi communities: Meridian, Quitman, Philadelphia, Olive Branch, Southaven, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, and Carthage. The Bank is also certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund. Currently, there are less than 125 banks in the nation which hold the prestigious CDFI designation. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting yourcnb.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank system created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $83.8 billion as of March 31, 2020 is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced advances and other credit products to approximately 805 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. Visit fhlb.com for more information.

