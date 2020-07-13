|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:07 | 14.07.2020
Citizens National Bank and FHLB Dallas Award Grant to Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity
Some representatives from Citizens National Bank (CNB), in conjunction with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), presented $12,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity (LCHFH) at a check presentation recently in Meridian, Mississippi.
The grant will allow LCHFH to provide handicap accessible features in the home, as well as necessary renovations such as roofing, flooring and countertop repairs.
“We are so excited to honor one of Meridian’s outstanding citizens. We are eager to begin work on this home and look forward to helping another family in Meridian/Lauderdale County,” said Monica Bradley, executive director of LCHFH.
Through the partnership with FHLB Dallas and member financial institutions, such as CNB, community-based organizations (CBO) are able to receive resources to sustain their operations and programs.
“Our bank has a long history with Habitat, and they are designated as one of our statewide community partners,” said Tra Alford, community development director for CNB “We are extremely proud of the amazing work that they do to provide affordable housing to families who need it the most, and we look forward to all that they can accomplish with the proceeds of this grant.”
FHLB Dallas First Vice President and Director of Community Investment Greg Hettrick expressed similar sentiments.
“PGP funds allow our members to directly support community-based organizations to serve those most in need in their community,” Mr. Hettrick said. “Without these funds we would not see the same positive impact to this degree.”
Funding under FHLB Dallas’ PGP was increased by $2 million in 2020 under FHLB Dallas’ COVID-19 Relief Program to support CBOs involved in affordable housing activities, stimulating small business development or providing small businesses with technical assistance. The use of funds for these organizations was expanded to include COVID-19 relief. Through this unique grant program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute $500 up to $6,000 to a CBO, which FHLB Dallas matches at a 5:1 ratio (previously a 3:1 ratio) to provide the CBO up to $30,000 per member and $60,000 per year in grant money.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer