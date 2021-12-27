19:07 | 27.12.2021

Citycon Plc: Repurchase of own shares on 27 December 2021

HELSINKI, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ —

Citycon Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27.12.2021 at 19.45 EET On 27.12.2021 Citycon Plc (Business ID 0699505-3, LEI

549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206) has acquired its own shares (ISIN code

FI4000369947, ticker CTY1S) as follows: Citycon Plc -Repurchase of own shares on 27.12.2021 Citycon Plc Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Date

27.12.2021 Exchange transaction

BUY Share trading code

CTY1S Amount

48 565 shs Average price/share

6,815590 EUR Total cost

330 999,14 EUR Citycon now holds a total of 148 245 shares including the shares

repurchased on 27.12.2021 Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this

announcement. On behalf of Citycon Plc OP Corporate Bank Plc Marko Niemi Lasse Jaakonmäki For further information, please contact: Laura Jauhiainen Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations Tel. +358 40 725 7573 laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com[mailto:laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com]Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Key media www.citycon.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3399545-1&h=34886837&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.citycon.com%2F&a=www.citycon.com] About Citycon:Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody’s (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor’s (BBB-). Citycon’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.www.citycon.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3399545-1&h=34886837&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.citycon.com%2F&a=www.citycon.com]CONTACT: This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3399545-1&h=517530902&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-plc–repurchase-of-own-shares-on-27-december-2021,c3478834 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3399545-1&h=1601490860&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fcitycon-oyj%2Fr%2Fcitycon-plc–repurchase-of-own-shares-on-27-december-2021%2Cc3478834&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fcitycon-oyj%2Fr%2Fcitycon-plc–repurchase-of-own-shares-on-27-december-2021%2Cc3478834]The following files are available for download: https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3478834/981a22d2853b9fa9.xlsx Citycon Transactions in own

shares 271221 Citycon Oyj