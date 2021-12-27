ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
19:07 | 27.12.2021
Citycon Plc: Repurchase of own shares on 27 December 2021

HELSINKI, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ —
Citycon Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27.12.2021 at 19.45 EET

On 27.12.2021 Citycon Plc (Business ID 0699505-3, LEI
549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206) has acquired its own shares (ISIN code
FI4000369947, ticker CTY1S) as follows:

Citycon Plc -Repurchase of own shares on 27.12.2021

Citycon Plc

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Date
27.12.2021

Exchange transaction
BUY

Share trading code
CTY1S

Amount
48 565 shs

Average price/share
6,815590 EUR

Total cost
330 999,14 EUR

Citycon now holds a total of 148 245 shares including the shares
repurchased on 27.12.2021

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this
announcement.

On behalf of Citycon Plc

OP Corporate Bank Plc

Marko Niemi

Lasse Jaakonmäki

For further information, please contact: Laura Jauhiainen Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations Tel. +358 40 725 7573 laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com[mailto:laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com]Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Key media www.citycon.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3399545-1&h=34886837&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.citycon.com%2F&a=www.citycon.com] About Citycon:Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody’s (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor’s (BBB-). Citycon’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.www.citycon.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3399545-1&h=34886837&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.citycon.com%2F&a=www.citycon.com]CONTACT: This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3399545-1&h=517530902&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-plc–repurchase-of-own-shares-on-27-december-2021,c3478834 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3399545-1&h=1601490860&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fcitycon-oyj%2Fr%2Fcitycon-plc–repurchase-of-own-shares-on-27-december-2021%2Cc3478834&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fcitycon-oyj%2Fr%2Fcitycon-plc–repurchase-of-own-shares-on-27-december-2021%2Cc3478834]The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3478834/981a22d2853b9fa9.xlsx Citycon Transactions in own
shares 271221

Citycon Oyj

