19:07 | 27.12.2021
Citycon Plc: Repurchase of own shares on 27 December 2021
HELSINKI, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ —
On 27.12.2021 Citycon Plc (Business ID 0699505-3, LEI
Citycon Plc -Repurchase of own shares on 27.12.2021
Citycon Plc
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Date
Exchange transaction
Share trading code
Amount
Average price/share
Total cost
Citycon now holds a total of 148 245 shares including the shares
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this
On behalf of Citycon Plc
OP Corporate Bank Plc
Marko Niemi
Lasse Jaakonmäki
For further information, please contact: Laura Jauhiainen Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations Tel. +358 40 725 7573 laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com[mailto:laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com]Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Key media www.citycon.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3399545-1&h=34886837&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.citycon.com%2F&a=www.citycon.com] About Citycon:Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody’s (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor’s (BBB-). Citycon’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.www.citycon.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3399545-1&h=34886837&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.citycon.com%2F&a=www.citycon.com]CONTACT: This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3399545-1&h=517530902&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-plc–repurchase-of-own-shares-on-27-december-2021,c3478834 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3399545-1&h=1601490860&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fcitycon-oyj%2Fr%2Fcitycon-plc–repurchase-of-own-shares-on-27-december-2021%2Cc3478834&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fcitycon-oyj%2Fr%2Fcitycon-plc–repurchase-of-own-shares-on-27-december-2021%2Cc3478834]The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3478834/981a22d2853b9fa9.xlsx Citycon Transactions in own
Citycon Oyj
