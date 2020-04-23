|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 23.04.2020
Civeo Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) announced today that it has scheduled its first quarter 2020 earnings conference call for Thursday, May 7, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). During the call, Civeo will discuss financial and operating results for the quarter, which will be released before the market opens on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
A replay will be available through May 14 by dialing 844-512-2921 inside the U.S. or 412-317-6671 internationally and using the conference ID 2637764#.
Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.
A webcast replay will be available after the call.
