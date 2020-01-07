|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 07.01.2020
Civeo Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Listing Standard
Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) today announced that on January 6, 2020, Civeo was notified by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that the Company has regained compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards.
On November 27, 2019, Civeo received notification from the NYSE that the Company had fallen below the continued listing standard to maintain a minimum average closing price of $1.00 per share over 30 consecutive trading days.
Civeo regained compliance after its average closing price for the 30 trading days ended December 31, 2019 and its closing price on December 31, 2019 both exceeded $1.00 per share. The below compliance (“.BC”) indicator has been removed from the Company’s common shares, and the Company was removed from the NYSE list of non-compliance issuers.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer