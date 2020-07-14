2:27 | 15.07.2020

Claim Guard – Burgex’s Newest Service for the 2021 Mining Claim Filing Season

Burgex Mining Consultants – a leading provider in mining claim staking services – is now offering a premium service to alleviate claim holders’ angst around the Bureau of Land Management’s annual filing deadline. For many individual claim holders and mining companies alike, the BLM’s September 1st deadline for filing and renewing mineral claims has caused severe headache and frustration. A missed filing has even cost some companies hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars due to having to re-stake and re-file the lost claims. Some lost claims may not be recovered at all. The BLM has no grace period, even for long-term holders, when the deadline and filing requirements have not been met. Burgex’s new Claim Guard service, available now for the 2021 filing season, takes all the headache and risk out of the situation for claim holders who take advantage of the offering. For a small annual per claim fee, Burgex will verify the mining claims are properly filed with the appropriate county and BLM office, file the annual BLM maintenance fee, confirm successful processing of the filing, correct and file any potential Notice of Location Amendments, file an intent to hold with the county in which the claims are located, and more. Burgex Mining Consultants has been successfully serving the mining and mineral exploration community for over ten years, has an impeccable record of customer service, and takes pride in the quality work they provide their clients. The Burgex team has staked over 200,000 acres of mining claims and has provided consulting and exploration services on over 2,500 mineral properties throughout the United States and around the globe. For more information about the Claim Guard service or Burgex Mining Consultants, call Crystal Burgess @ 775-335-2053, visit www.Burgex.com/claim-guard, or send an email to info@burgex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714006076/en/