0:00 | 04.09.2020

Clarke Energy chosen by Alinta Energy to expand their Newman Power Station

– Clarke Energy to Engineer, Procure and Construct an expansion and upgrade of Alinta Energy’s gas-fired Newman Power Station in Western Australia’s Pilbara region- Fourteen high-efficiency INNIO Jenbacher J624 gas engine generators to provide 60MWe of capacity- Clarke Energy to design and construct two separate power houses and supply a 66/11kV export transformer complete with brownfield integration with existing 66kV substation- The expansion will support Alinta’s operations in the PilbaraNEWMAN, Australia, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Clarke Energy and INNIO announced that Clarke Energy, INNIO’s distributor and service partner for Jenbacher gas engines, will provide 14 high-efficiency Jenbacher J624 gas engines to improve the efficiency and flexibility of Alinta Energy’s gas-fired Newman Power Station in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. 60MW of gas-fired generation will support Alinta Energy’s Pilbara operations, including the Chichester Solar Gas Hybrid project (comprising 60MW of solar photovoltaic generation and 60kms of transmission line), when complete. Clarke Energy will deliver the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) for the new gas fired power generation facility which will utilise the Jenbacher J624 generators, each with a capacity of 4.41 MW, providing a total capacity of 61.67MW([e]). The 4.4MW engines are well suited to this application providing a flexible combination of turn-down, efficiency and the rapid load response required for integration with solar. The Jenbacher J624 gas engines are also more compact than others, which will help to reduce the risks of working at heights present with larger models. Alinta Energy’s Executive Director Merchant Energy, Ken Woolley, said he was pleased to welcome Clarke Energy to the project:”Safety is number one for us and Clarke Energy has a solid track record of safely providing high quality solar and gas fired power integration solutions. “Their technical expertise will also be critical to help us deliver on a very exciting program of work in the region,” he said.Clarke Energy will design and construct two separate power houses, with cooling radiators at mounted roof level due to the limited space constraints of the Newman Power Station site. The Clarke Energy scope of work also includes supply of a 66/11kV export transformer and brownfield integration with the existing 66kV substation.Following completion of the EPC works, Clarke Energy will operate and maintain the facility for Alinta Energy under a long-term contract utilising their team of factory trained service technicians and operators.Managing Director of Clarke Energy, Greg Columbus, commented:”As an industry-leading EPC contractor and OEM Distributor for Jenbacher Gas Engines with a long history of delivering clean power solutions, we are very pleased to have been chosen to increase the reliability and efficiency of the Newman Power Station. The Jenbacher J624 high-speed, high-efficiency and dependable gas engine technology fits well with Alinta Energy’s need to provide reliable, efficient power while having minimal environmental impact. The completion of this project will increase the capacity of Jenbacher gas engines installed in the region to ~900MW.”About Alinta EnergyAlinta Energy is a leading Australian utility with an owned and contracted generation portfolio exceeding 3,000MW, over 700 employees across Australia and New Zealand and over 1,100,000 combined electricity and gas retail customers across Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland. Alinta Energy have been supplying energy to homes and businesses in Australia for over 20 years. As part of its growing energy portfolio, Alinta Energy owns and operates power stations across Australia including the Port Hedland, Newman, Pinjarra and Wagerup Power Stations in Western Australia. In the eastern states, it operates the Braemar Power Station (QLD) and Bairnsdale Power Station (Vic). Alinta Energy also has several long-term offtakes in place in key markets in which it operates, including Loy Yang B Power Station (Vic), Yandin Wind Farm (WA) and a range of other renewable, solar and wind, facilities.With a goal to deliver low emission energy that’s reliable and affordable, Alinta Energy has committed to a 2025 target of 1,500MW of owned and contracted renewable energy generation to be achieved through innovative and high-quality projects.About Clarke EnergyClarke Energy – a KOHLER Company – is a leader in the engineering design, installation and long-term maintenance of gas engine-based power plants. The company is an authorised sales and service provider for INNIO’s Jenbacher gas engines in 25 countries. Clarke Energy employs over 1,200 staff and has over 7,000 MW of Jenbacher generation equipment installed in its operational areas.In Australia, Clarke Energy has been distributing Jenbacher gas engines Australia and New Zealand since 1999. During this time, over 400 gas engines (900 MW) have been installed across industries including mining, water, waste management, oil and gas and manufacturing.Clarke Energy’s South Pacific Head Office, located in Adelaide, employs over 60 people locally with another 80+ across all states of Australia and in New Zealand servicing the installed fleet. 