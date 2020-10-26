0:00 | 27.10.2020



Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) provides the latest Investor Presentation with detailed overview of the company’s projects.

In the heart of a world class gold province

o Located within the highly prospective Forrestania Greenstone belt

– ~120km south of Southern Cross, WA, and 17km southwest of historic Bounty Mine

o Consists of a number of granted exploration and prospecting licences

– In excess of 500km 2 that occupy the western granite greenstone contact

o Flagship Kat Gap Project has been the focus of the majority of recent exploration

– High grade shallow deposit, 100% ownership of all gold and non gold rights

– On the fast track to gold production and early revenue stream

o Forrestania Gold Project (FGP) consists of the Lady Ada and Lady Magdalene deposits

– Lady Magdalene: large open pit deposit, 80% ownership of all gold rights (Hannan Resources 20%)

– Lady Ada: smaller high grade deposit, 80% ownership of all gold rights (Hannan Resources 20%)

o Global Mineral Resource of 8.25Mt @ 1.52g/t Au for 403,906oz

– Updated JORC Mineral Resource for all projects expected Q1 2021

– Potential for significant ongoing exploration success and resource growth

o Transformation of a modest gold camp into a new “Gold hotspot

About Classic Minerals Ltd:

Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia’s famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).

