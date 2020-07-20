0:00 | 29.07.2020

Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) Update on Gekko Plant for Kat gap

WA-focused gold exploration and development company Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) is pleased to announce that it has confirmed that the plant that it secured, as announced on 20/7/2020, will be ready for delivery to Perth WA during the first half of August 2020. This is a Gekko gold gravity processing plant to be used for future on-site processing of Gold ore at its Kat Gap Gold Project. Kat Gap is located approx. 120 km's south east of Southern Cross, Western Australia and has an existing 93K ounce JORC Resource with a strong exploration upside and scope for high grade open pit mining. Gekko are world leaders in the manufacture of gold processing plant and machinery with their plants boasting small footprints and low environmental impact. An added attraction to Classic is that the Australian-made Gekko plant is modular and mounted on containerised elements providing for scalability and ease of modification. The plant has a 30 tonne per hour capacity and is scalable to a Gekko Python plant with a processing capacity of 250 tph. Classic's purchase is for a two-stage gravity concentration plant from Gekko which will be provided fully refurbished to new condition. The two-part plant will form the basis of the processing facility to be set up and operated by Classic at its Kat Gap gold deposit. Classic is now on track to set-up, commission and test the Gekko plant and commence processing of the gold rich ore at Kat Gap. The Gekko plant is ideally suited to processing Kat Gap ore which has a unique high gravity gold concentration. Classic will have the capability and capacity to commence production as soon as the Mining approvals (MLA 74/249) have been granted. In order to provide an immediate revenue stream, Classic has the option and has also commenced negotiations to toll treat any initial parcels of ore from Kat Gap.

About Classic Minerals Ltd: Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).

