ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
19:39 | 24.02.2021
Clean Energy Appoints Thomas Maurisse to Board of Directors
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq: CLNE) today announced that Total S.E. has changed one of its designees to the company’s Board of Directors. Effective immediately Thomas Maurisse, Senior Vice President LNG for Total SE’s Gas, Renewables & Power, has been appointed to the Board of Directors to replace Philippe Montantême, who had served on the Board of Directors since September 2018.
Mr. Maurisse, 40, has served in his current position at Total since 2019 where he oversees the renewable natural gas business, among others. He joined Total in 2012 in the Refining & Chemicals Branch where he worked successively in Germany as Head of the Economic Division of the Leuna refinery, then in Belgium as General Manager of the Supply Sales and Optimization activities for North and East Europe. In 2017, he joined the Exploration & Production Branch as Strategy and Sales Director of Total EP Nigeria, a subsidiary of Total SE.
Mr. Maurisse began his career in 2007 in the French Ministry of Economy, Finance & Industry where he became, in 2011, Chief of Staff of the State Secretary for Consumption, Small Enterprises, Trade & Services and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Minister of Economy, Finance & Industry.
He graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique in 2004 and the Ecole des Mines (Paris) in 2007.
“I am really proud to join the Clean Energy Board of Directors as the company continues to make great strides in its renewable natural gas business,” stated Mr. Maurisse. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow directors and company management to advance RNG which contributes to addressing climate issues and progress towards carbon neutrality.”
