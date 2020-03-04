2:00 | 05.03.2020

Clean Energy Leader Fortum Selects Hansen Technologies for Strategic Business Expansion

Hansen Technologies, a global leader of software and services for the energy, water, and communications industries, is pleased to announce the signing of a Customer Information System (CIS) project for Fortum.

Fortum, largely considered one of the leading providers of clean energy solutions, has chosen Hansen Technologies for their proven track record and innovative solutions for customer engagement that enable modern energy retailers. Hansen and Fortum first partnered together in 2009, putting in place a CIS system for the Norwegian market before gradually expanding the partnership to encompass Finland. The scope of this relationship is being expanded even further now, by placing two large retailer companies under the Fortum Hansen Customer Information System umbrella. Hansen will provide expanded coverage for Fortum with a state-of-the-art solution that will help the company achieve its goal of being at the forefront in providing customer excellence and an engaging digital experience. With operations in several countries, Fortum is the largest Nordic retail energy seller. It has approx. 2.4 million electricity customers in Finland, Sweden and Norway, consisting of both households and businesses.

John May, President EMEA, Hansen Technologies, commented: “Working with a major Nordic entity such as Fortum for the last decade has been a rewarding experience, and we could not be more pleased to expand the scope of our relationship. With over four decades of industry and vertical-specific experience, Hansen Technologies is proud to provide our customers with competitive advantages that enable them to drive innovation, and thrive in a new and ever-changing energy market.” Catering specifically to modern energy companies, Hansen Technologies offers leading software and services to energy providers around the globe, streamlining business processes for companies aiming to accelerate their digital transformation and time-to-market for new products and services and deliver compelling customer experiences. For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit us at www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen TechnologiesHansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 550+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyze customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.For more information, visit www.hansencx.comAbout FortumFortum is a leading clean-energy company that provides its customers with electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for a cleaner world. We employ some 8,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India. In 2019, our sales were EUR 5.4 billion and 59% of our electricity generation was CO2 free.Fortum’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.fortum.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005834/en/