22:05 | 09.03.2021
Clean Energy Reports 96.0 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $75.0 Million for Fourth Quarter of 2020
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) (“Clean Energy” or the “Company”) today announced its operating results for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Andrew J. Littlefair, Clean Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “Companies, municipalities and any organization that operates a fleet of vehicles are looking to de-carbonize as quickly as they can. Fortunately, Clean Energy’s previous investments in renewable natural gas and our ongoing focus on that business is beginning to pay off, highlighted by recent deals like LA Metro that signed a long-term high-volume RNG agreement with us as part of their commitment to becoming carbon neutral. Simply put, RNG is the future of our company. We believe the road ahead is to offer RNG to every customer so that they can make a substantial contribution towards addressing climate change. We finished the year as expected financially and announced two exciting RNG joint venture arrangements with Total and BP as we grow to meet demand for our low carbon RNG.”
The Company delivered 96.0 million gallons in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 7% decrease from 103.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was principally from the continuing effects of COVID-19, primarily impacting the airports and public transit customer markets. For 2020 the Company delivered 382.5 million gallons, a 5% decrease from 400.8 million in 2019. While the airports and public transit customer markets were below 2019 levels due to COVID-19, refuse, trucking, and bulk deliveries each finished ahead in 2020 compared to 2019. RNG gallons delivered increased 7% in 2020 to 153.3 million gallons despite also experiencing negative impacts from lower fuel volumes within the airports and public transit markets.
The Company’s revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $75.0 million, a decrease of 37.3% compared to $119.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease is principally attributed to revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 including eight quarters of U.S. federal excise tax credits for alternative fuels (“AFTC”) in the amount of $47.1 million, which applied to vehicle fuel sales made from January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2019, compared to only one quarter of AFTC in the fourth quarter of 2020 in the amount of $5.0 million, which applied to vehicle fuel sales made from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was also negatively impacted by lower volumes from the continuing effects of COVID-19. Each period included an unrealized loss on commodity swap and customer fueling contracts relating to the Company’s Zero Now truck financing program in the amount of $1.9 million and $3.3 million for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Station construction revenue was steady at $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
The Company’s revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $291.7 million, a decrease of 15.2% compared to $344.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. This decrease was attributed to 2019 including two years of AFTC in the amount of $47.1 million, compared to one year of AFTC included in 2020 in the amount of $19.8 million, as well as lower volumes from the pandemic and generally lower effective pricing for gallons delivered in 2020 versus 2019. Both years included unrealized gains (losses) on commodity swap and customer fueling contracts relating to the Company’s Zero Now program in the amount of $2.1 million and $(6.6) million for 2020 and 2019, respectively. Station construction sales increased 15.2% to $26.6 million for 2020 compared to $23.1 million for 2019.
On a GAAP (as defined below) basis, net income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $(2.6) million, or $(0.01) per share, compared to $41.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The primary differences between the periods being greater AFTC in 2019 by $36.7 million due to the recognition of eight quarters of AFTC in 2019 versus one quarter of AFTC in 2020, and $6.6 million of additional gain on the disposal of certain assets of a subsidiary in 2019 versus 2020. In 2020 we also delivered lower volumes of fuel and had lower related volume gross profit margins from the effects of COVID-19.
On a GAAP basis, net income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $(9.9) million, or $(0.05) per share, compared to $20.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The comparability of yearly results is impacted by the negative effects of COVID-19 in 2020, and the inclusion of eight quarters of AFTC in 2019 versus four quarters in 2020, and a greater gain on disposal of certain assets in 2019 versus 2020. Additionally, the year ended December 31, 2020 was positively affected by station installation revenue and the unrealized gain on commodity swap and customer fueling contracts, while the comparable 2019 period was negatively affected by the unrealized loss on commodity swap and customer fueling contracts.
Non-GAAP loss per share and Adjusted EBITDA (each as defined below) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $(0.00) and $13.6 million, respectively. Non-GAAP income per share and Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.21 and $57.0 million, respectively.
Non-GAAP loss per share and Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $(0.04) and $45.1 million, respectively. Non-GAAP income per share and Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $0.15 and $85.6 million, respectively.
Non-GAAP income (loss) per share and Adjusted EBITDA are described below and reconciled to GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to Clean Energy and GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy, respectively.
Non-GAAP financial measures are limited as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company’s GAAP results. The Company expects to continue reporting non-GAAP financial measures, adjusting for the items described below (and/or other items that may arise in the future as the Company’s management deems appropriate), and the Company expects to continue to incur expenses, charges or gains similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described below. Accordingly, unless expressly stated otherwise, the exclusion of these and other similar items in the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Non-GAAP income (loss) per share and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to GAAP income (loss), GAAP income (loss) per share or any other GAAP measure as an indicator of operating performance. Moreover, because not all companies use identical measures and calculations, the Company’s presentation of non-GAAP income (loss) per share and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The table below shows GAAP and non-GAAP income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy per share and also reconciles GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy to an adjusted net income (loss) figure used in the calculation of non-GAAP income (loss) per share:
Net income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy Fuels Corp.
$
41,084
$
(2,561
)
$
20,421
$
(9,864
)
Stock-based compensation
824
435
3,880
2,957
(Income) loss from equity method investments
(4
)
(207
)
119
161
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivative instruments
691
1,880
5,545
(2,175
)
Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income (loss)
$
42,595
$
(453
)
$
29,965
$
(8,921
)
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
205,852,492
198,230,811
205,987,509
200,657,912
GAAP income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy Fuels Corp. per share
$
0.20
$
(0.01
)
$
0.10
$
(0.05
)
Non-GAAP income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy Fuels Corp. per share
$
0.21
$
–
$
0.15
$
(0.04
)
The table below shows Adjusted EBITDA and also reconciles this figure to GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy:
Net income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy Fuels Corp.
$
41,084
$
(2,561
)
$
20,421
$
(9,864
)
Income tax expense
664
74
858
309
Interest expense
2,137
2,288
7,574
7,348
Interest income
(730
)
(264
)
(2,437
)
(1,345
)
Depreciation and amortization
12,294
11,964
49,625
47,682
Stock-based compensation
824
435
3,880
2,957
(Income) loss from equity method investments
(4
)
(207
)
119
161
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivative instruments
691
1,880
5,545
(2,175
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
56,960
$
13,609
$
85,585
$
45,073
25.9
34.1
112.5
124.4
LNG
6.4
7.1
30.8
28.9
Total
32.3
41.2
143.3
153.3
The table below shows gallons delivered for the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020:
87.3
81.2
335.7
321.0
LNG
16.0
14.8
65.1
61.5
Total
103.3
96.0
400.8
382.5
$
64.9
$
62.9
$
273.6
$
245.3
Station construction sales
7.6
7.1
23.1
26.6
AFTC (2)
47.1
5.0
47.1
19.8
Other
—
—
0.3
—
Total revenue
$
119.6
$
75.0
$
344.1
$
291.7
(1)
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, volume-related revenue includes an unrealized gain (loss) from the change in fair value of commodity swap and customer fueling contracts of $(1.9) million and $2.1 million, respectively. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, volume-related revenue includes an unrealized (loss) from the change in fair value of commodity swap and customer contracts of $(3.3) million and $(6.6) million, respectively.
(2)
In 2019, we recognized AFTC revenue for the vehicle fuel we sold in 2018 and 2019 in the three months ended December 31, 2019.
$
Breakeven
Income tax expense (benefit)
300
Interest expense
4,100
Interest income
(1,050)
Depreciation and amortization
48,000
Stock-based compensation
10,250
Loss (income) from equity method investments
400
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivative instruments
0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
60,000 – 62,000
Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and relate to future events or circumstances or the Company’s future performance, and they are based on the Company’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Company and its business. As a result, actual results, performance or achievements and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors including, among others: the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to prevent its spread and the related impact on our operations, liquidity and financial condition; the willingness of fleets and other consumers to adopt natural gas as a vehicle fuel, and the rate and level of any such adoption; the Company’s ability to capture a substantial share of the market for alternative vehicle fuels and vehicle fuels generally and otherwise compete successfully in these markets; the potential adoption of government policies or programs or increased publicity or popular sentiment in favor of other vehicle fuels; the market’s perception of the benefits of RNG and conventional natural gas relative to other alternative vehicle fuels; natural gas vehicle and engine cost, fuel usage, availability, quality, safety, convenience, design, performance and residual value, as well as operator perception with respect to these factors, in general and in the Company’s key customer markets, including heavy-duty trucking; the Company’s ability to manage and grow its RNG business, including its ability to procure adequate supplies of RNG and generate revenues from sales of such RNG; the Company and its suppliers’ ability to successfully develop and operate projects and produce expected volumes of RNG; the potential commercial viability of livestock waste and dairy farm projects to produce RNG; the Company’s history of net losses and the possibility the Company incurs additional net losses in the future; the Company’s and its partners’ ability to acquire, finance, construct and develop other commercial projects; the Company’s ability to potentially modify its fueling stations to reform its RNG to fuel hydrogen and electric vehicles; future supply, demand, use and prices of crude oil, gasoline, diesel, natural gas, and other vehicle fuels, including overall levels of and volatility in these factors; changes in the competitive environment in which we operate, including potentially increasing competition in the market for vehicle fuels generally; the Company’s ability to manage and grow its business of transporting and selling CNG for non-vehicle purposes via virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects, as well as its station design and construction activities; construction, permitting and other factors that could cause delays or other problems at station construction projects; the Company’s ability to execute and realize the intended benefits of any acquisitions, divestitures, investments or other strategic relationships or transactions; future availability of and our access to additional capital, which may include debt or equity financing, in the amounts and at the times needed to fund growth in the Company’s business and the repayment of its debt obligations (whether at or before their due dates) or other expenditures, as well as the terms and other effects of any such capital raising transaction; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash flows to repay its debt obligations as they come due; the availability of environmental, tax and other government regulations, programs and incentives that promote natural gas, such as AFTC, or other alternatives as a vehicle fuel, including long-standing support for gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles and growing support for electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles that could result in programs or incentives that favor these or other vehicles or vehicle fuels over natural gas; the Company’s ability to comply with various registration and regulatory requirements related to its RNG projects; the effect of, or potential for changes to greenhouse gas emissions requirements or other environmental regulations applicable to vehicles powered by gasoline, diesel, natural gas or other vehicle fuels and crude oil and natural gas fueling, drilling, production, transportation or use; the Company’s ability to manage the safety and environmental risks inherent in its operations; the Company’s compliance with all applicable government regulations; the impact of the foregoing on the trading price of the Company’s common stock; and general political, regulatory, economic and market conditions.
The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law. The Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 that the Company expects to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2021, contain additional information about these and other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and such risk factors may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and current portion of restricted cash
$
49,222
$
108,977
Short-term investments
56,929
29,528
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,412 and $1,335 as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively
61,760
61,784
Other receivables
84,898
23,655
Inventory
29,874
28,100
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,109
9,404
Derivative assets, related party
—
1,591
Total current assets
293,792
263,039
Operating lease right-of-use assets
28,627
25,967
Land, property and equipment, net
323,912
290,911
Long-term portion of restricted cash
4,000
11,000
Notes receivable and other long-term assets, net
31,622
27,299
Long-term portion of derivative assets, related party
3,270
4,057
Investments in other entities
26,305
27,962
Goodwill
64,328
64,328
Intangible assets, net
1,229
464
Total assets
$
777,085
$
715,027
Current liabilities:
Current portion of debt
$
56,013
$
3,592
Current portion of finance lease obligations
615
840
Current portion of operating lease obligations
3,359
2,822
Accounts payable
27,376
17,310
Accrued liabilities
67,697
52,637
Deferred revenue
7,338
2,642
Derivative liabilities, related party
164
—
Total current liabilities
162,562
79,843
Long-term portion of debt
32,872
82,088
Long-term portion of finance lease obligations
2,715
2,552
Long-term portion of operating lease obligations
26,206
23,698
Other long-term liabilities
9,701
3,996
Total liabilities
234,056
192,177
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value. 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value. 304,000,000 shares authorized; 204,723,055 shares and 198,491,204 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively
20
20
Additional paid-in capital
1,203,186
1,191,791
Accumulated deficit
(668,232
)
(678,096
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,566
)
(209
)
Total Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stockholders’ equity
533,408
513,506
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
9,621
9,344
Total stockholders’ equity
543,029
522,850
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
777,085
$
715,027
Product revenue
$
107,522
$
65,516
$
298,469
$
251,954
Service revenue
12,093
9,442
45,596
39,770
Total revenue
119,615
74,958
344,065
291,724
Operating expenses:
Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below):
Product cost of sales
47,861
43,211
185,557
161,705
Service cost of sales
7,876
5,425
26,550
23,705
Change in fair value of derivative warrants
(2,626
)
—
(1,039
)
(40
)
Selling, general and administrative
19,437
16,726
73,444
68,516
Depreciation and amortization
12,294
11,964
49,625
47,682
Total operating expenses
84,842
77,326
334,137
301,568
Operating income (loss)
34,773
(2,368
)
9,928
(9,844
)
Interest expense
(2,137
)
(2,288
)
(7,574
)
(7,348
)
Interest income
730
264
2,437
1,345
Other income (expense), net
(938
)
(180
)
1,990
3,025
Income (loss) from equity method investments
4
207
(119
)
(161
)
Gain from sale of certain assets of subsidiary
7,455
887
7,455
1,063
Gain from formation of equity method investment
—
700
—
700
Income (loss) before income taxes
39,887
(2,778
)
14,117
(11,220
)
Income tax expense
(664
)
(74
)
(858
)
(309
)
Net income (loss)
39,223
(2,852
)
13,259
(11,529
)
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
1,861
291
7,162
1,665
Net income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy Fuels Corp.
$
41,084
$
(2,561
)
$
20,421
$
(9,864
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy Fuels Corp. per share:
Basic
$
0.20
$
(0.01
)
$
0.10
$
(0.05
)
Diluted
$
0.20
$
(0.01
)
$
0.10
$
(0.05
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
204,722,556
198,230,811
204,573,287
200,657,912
Diluted
205,852,492
198,230,811
205,987,509
200,657,912
