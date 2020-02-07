12:00 | 07.02.2020

Clean Energy to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on March 10; Conference Call to Follow at 1:30 p.m. PDT

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq:CLNE) announced today it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after market close, followed by an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific). President and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Energy Andrew J. Littlefair and Chief Financial Officer Robert M. Vreeland will host the call. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1.877.407.4018 from the U.S. and international callers can dial 1.201.689.8471. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Friday, April 10 by dialing 1.844.512.2921 from the U.S., or 1.412.317.6671 from international locations, and entering Replay Pin Number 13698886. There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site at www.cleanenergyfuels.com, which will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the leading provider of natural gas fuel and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel for transportation in the United States and Canada, with a network of approximately 540 stations across North America that it owns or operates. Clean Energy builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) stations and delivers more CNG, LNG and RNG vehicle fuel than any other company in the United States. Clean Energy sells Redeem™ RNG fuel and believes it is the cleanest transportation fuel commercially available, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 70%. Clean Energy owns natural gas liquefaction facilities in California and Texas that produce LNG for the transportation and other markets. For more information, visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005060/en/