4:30 | 27.10.2020

Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1:30 p.m. PST

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq:CLNE) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after market close, followed by an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific). President and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Energy Andrew J. Littlefair and Chief Financial Officer Robert M. Vreeland will host the call. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1.800.736.4594 from the U.S. and international callers can dial 1.212.231.2919. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Saturday, December 5 by dialing 1.844.512.2921 from the U.S., or 1.412.317.6671 from international locations, and entering Replay Pin Number 21971570. There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site at www.cleanenergyfuels.com, which will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is North America’s leading provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Through its sales of Redeem™ renewable natural gas (RNG), which is derived from biogenic methane produced by the breakdown of organic waste, Clean Energy helps thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas by at least 70% and up to 300% depending on the RNG feedstock. Clean Energy can deliver Redeem through compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to its network of approximately 550 fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada. Clean Energy builds and operates CNG and LNG fueling stations for the transportation market, owns natural gas liquefaction facilities in California and Texas, and transports bulk CNG and LNG to non-transportation customers around the U.S. For more information, visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005951/en/