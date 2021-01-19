22:15 | 19.01.2021

Clearlake Portfolio Company Janus International Acquires G&M Stor-More

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake”) portfolio company Janus International Group, LLC (“Janus” or the “Company”), the leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage and other industrial sectors, announced today that Steel Storage Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Janus, has acquired G&M Stor-More Pty Ltd (“G&M Stor-More”), a premier provider of self-storage design and construction solutions serving the Australasian market. The acquisition of G&M Stor-More, based near Sydney, Australia, will provide Steel Storage Australia with a stronger base in the key New South Wales market and enable Janus to enhance its product offering across Australia. Ramey Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Janus, commented, “We are thrilled to continue expanding our services across Australia by acquiring a best-in-class self-storage construction provider. We welcome G&M Stor-More’s proven team, and look forward to incorporating their exceptional market knowledge and customer services into our comprehensive offering to better serve our customers in the Australasia market.” Janus expects to complete its business combination with Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JIH) and become a publicly listed company in the second quarter of 2021. Clearlake, a leading investment firm, is the largest shareholder in Janus. For more information about Steel Storage Australia, please visit: www.steelstorage.com.au.

ABOUT G&M STOR-MORE PTY LTD

G&M Stor-More, based in Sydney, Australia, has been servicing the self-storage industry since 1997. G&M Stor-More specializes in self-storage construction across Sydney and regional New South Wales. G&M Stor-More is a member of the Self-Storage Association of Australasia as well as the Master Builders Association, and prides itself on an outstanding reputation for quality work. For more information about G&M Stor-More, please visit www.gmstormore.com.au.

ABOUT JANUS INTERNATIONAL

Janus International Group, LLC (www.JanusIntl.com) is the leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and five locations internationally.

ABOUT CLEARLAKE

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, is a leading investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s core target sectors are industrials, technology, and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $25 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 200 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

ABOUT JUNIPER INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE: JIH)

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“JIH” or “Juniper”), is a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation targeting companies within the industrials sector. With $348 million in trust, Juniper was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Juniper’s management team has a proven track record of identifying market-leading technologies across the industrial spectrum, and an affinity for businesses with strong brands and mission-critical offering. The Juniper team has a robust network of relationships within industrial and investment communities built over 60+ years of combined industry experience, and a deep understanding of industrial trends. More information is available at www.juniperindustrial.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119006074/en/