Clearwater Paper Announces Participation at TD Securities Forest Products Virtual Conference and RISI Virtual North American Conference
Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced that Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Securities Forest Products Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 30, at 7:30 a.m., Pacific Daylight Time. Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will also be available for one-on-one and group investor meetings.
Accompanying slide materials for the conference can be accessed the day of the event on the Investors’ section of the Clearwater Paper’s website at http://ir.clearwaterpaper.com/events-presentations
Mr. Kitch will also participate in a CEO panel discussion at the RISI Virtual North American Conference on Wednesday, October 7, at 9:35 a.m., Pacific Daylight Time. The panel will address the impact of COVID-19 on the industry and supply chain.
