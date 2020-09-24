23:00 | 24.09.2020

Clearwater Paper Announces Participation at TD Securities Forest Products Virtual Conference and RISI Virtual North American Conference

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced that Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Securities Forest Products Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 30, at 7:30 a.m., Pacific Daylight Time. Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will also be available for one-on-one and group investor meetings. Accompanying slide materials for the conference can be accessed the day of the event on the Investors’ section of the Clearwater Paper’s website at http://ir.clearwaterpaper.com/events-presentations Mr. Kitch will also participate in a CEO panel discussion at the RISI Virtual North American Conference on Wednesday, October 7, at 9:35 a.m., Pacific Daylight Time. The panel will address the impact of COVID-19 on the industry and supply chain.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper’s employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

