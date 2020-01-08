22:15 | 08.01.2020

Clearwater Paper Announces Ratification of Labor Contracts

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) announces the ratification of its labor contracts with the United Steelworkers and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers at its Lewiston, Idaho facility. “We are pleased to announce we have a newly ratified agreement with our employees represented by both the United Steelworkers and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Lewiston, which will continue through August 2025,” said Steve Bowden, senior vice president, general manager – pulp and paperboard division. “Thank you to our employees and managers for their unwavering commitment to working safely and meeting our commitments, both internally and externally during the negotiations process. We will continue to focus on delivering on our customers’ expectations and supporting their success.”

