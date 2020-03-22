|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:08 | 22.03.2020
Cleveland-Cliffs Commends the State of Ohio for Recognizing Essential Businesses and Operations Under its Stay at Home Order
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) stated today that it commends Governor Dewine and his administration for their strong leadership and decisive action to implement the ‘stay at home or place of residence’ order for the preservation of public health across the State of Ohio in response to COVID-19.
Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “I am pleased that this order recognizes the iron and steel industry as an essential business critical to the United States’ economy and national security. Our business is vital to our country’s economic stability, and the order ensures business continuity for Cleveland-Cliffs’ steel mills, our critical suppliers, and customers during this public health crisis.”
Mr. Goncalves added: “We have already implemented a mandatory work from home policy for those employees who can work remotely. We have also implemented a number of procedures across the Company’s iron ore mines and steel operations, including specific guidelines for social distancing and increased frequency of cleaning. I commend our entire workforce for their willingness to cooperate and proactively work to protect their teammates and their livelihood.”
