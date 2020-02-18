|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:27 | 18.02.2020
Cleveland-Cliffs Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common shares of $0.06 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2020.
