Cleveland-Cliffs Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common shares of $0.06 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2020.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Founded in 1847, Cliffs is the largest and oldest independent iron ore mining company in the United States. Cliffs is a major supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. In 2020, Cliffs expects to be the sole producer of hot briquetted iron (HBI) in the Great Lakes region with the development of its first production plant in Toledo, Ohio. On December 2, 2019, Cliffs agreed to acquire AK Steel, a leading North American producer of sophisticated steel products, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020. Driven by the core values of safety, social, environmental and capital stewardship, Cliffs’ employees endeavor to provide all stakeholders with operating and financial transparency. For more information, visit http://www.clevelandcliffs.com.

