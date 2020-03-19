|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:46 | 20.03.2020
Cleveland-Cliffs Temporarily Shuts Down Construction of its HBI Project
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today, following guidelines from the office of the Governor of Ohio regarding COVID-19 virus concerns, the Company is temporarily shutting down construction activities at its hot-briquetted iron (HBI) project site in Toledo, Ohio. Effective March 20th, all construction activity at the site will cease by the end of the business day. Cleveland-Cliffs will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will re-start construction of the HBI plant as soon as feasible. All other Cleveland-Cliffs iron ore mining and steelmaking facilities will remain in operation.
