|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:11 | 09.12.2020
Cloud Computing Markets in Power – Global Thematic Research Report 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Cloud Computing in Power – Thematic Research” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The power industry faces numerous challenges, including aging infrastructure, changing weather patterns, changing demand profiles, adoption of renewable and distributed energy sources, and electric vehicles (EVs). Together they signal a new era of rapid modernization.
Cloud computing can help extend the life of existing infrastructure by facilitating predictive maintenance. Cloud computing can also support the integration of new technologies, such as the smart grid, DERs, and EVs. Cloud facilitates centralization of data from increasingly decentralized assets thus enabling advanced analytics and machine learning, which in turn enhance utilities’ ability to address looming industry challenges.
It analyses the cloud value chain, the challenges faced by the power industry, and how cloud computing is enabling the industry to tackle these challenges.
It discusses some successful cloud computing case studies in the power industry.
The report also provides an overview of the competitive positions held by technology vendors, and power companies in the cloud computing theme.
Cloud helps maintain infrastructure and support new tech
Understand the impact of cloud on the power industry.
Explore cloud implementation options and leading vendor partners.
Understand market size and growth forecasts for cloud computing in energy sector.
Review case study implementations from leading power companies.
Identify and benchmark key power companies adopting cloud computing technologies.
Key players in the cloud value chain
Cloud services (IaaS and PaaS)
Cloud services (SaaS)
Cloud professional services model
Power Challenges
The Impact of Cloud on Power
Case Studies
Market Size and Growth Forecasts
Cloud Timeline
Players
Leading cloud adopters in power
Leading cloud vendors
Specialist cloud vendors in power
Glossary
Appendix: Thematic Research Methodology
Duke Energy
National Grid
Vestas
Enel
Orsted
E.ON
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Microsoft (Azure)
Oracle
SAP
ABB
Itron
Uplight
Siemens
GE Digital
Aveva
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g81xrm
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer